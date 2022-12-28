Read full article on original website
Patriots screwed by terrible forward progress call against Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins caught a huge break early in their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Raheem Mostert fumbled on Miami’s opening drive, and there was a clear recovery by the Patriots. The Dolphins retained possession, however, and Bill Belichick was unable to challenge the play. That is because the referees inexplicably ruled... The post Patriots screwed by terrible forward progress call against Dolphins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of the key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field for an extended period of time after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons....
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins S Jevon Holland leaves game vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots without a number of key players in their secondary, and they may have just lost another. In the second quarter, Holland tried to punch a ball free from Patriots tight end Hunter Henry before his forearm was landed on by the tight end and a teammate. He was down on the field before walking off of the field and heading to the blue medical tent.
