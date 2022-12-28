ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

SCASD board president appointed Centre County Commissioner

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Government has appointed a new Commissioner after Commissioner Michael Pipe’s tenure comes to a close. In a statement released from the Centre County Commissioners’ Office, Amber Concepcion will be appointed as the next Centre County Commissioner after accepting the position. On Thursday, Commissioner Pipe announced his tenure with […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe to Step Down for New Role in Shapiro Administration

After more than a decade as a Centre County Commissioner, Michael Pipe is resigning from the board to take a job in Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe has been appointed as deputy chief of staff for public safety, according to a release from Shapiro’s transition team on Thursday. A Democrat who was first elected county commissioner in 2011, Pipe has been chair of the board since 2016.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lifesaving work: Area EMTs meet the man they saved

This article originally published May 20, 2022. Muncy, Pa. — In typical rescuer fashion, the Emergency Medical Services crew saved the life of a Jersey Shore man and said seeing him standing in front of them, recovered, was the best way to celebrate EMS week. EMS Week is May 15-21, a time to recognize and support the lifesaving work of first responders. Just ask Ralph Hershberger how he feels about...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

One dead after shooting in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st. Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County Commissioners pass 2023 budget

Williamsport, Pa. — Commissioners passed the proposed 2023 budget on Thursday with a 3-0 vote, making no increase to the property taxes in the county. The millage rate will remain at 6.5. Highlights of the budget, presented by Steven Simms, comptroller and business manager include: Revenues: $105.7 millionExpenditures: $138.9 millionDeficit: $33.2 milion, taking into account expenses that will occur in 2023, utilizing Act 13 or ARPA funds received in prior...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport man is dead after a shooting Friday night in the city. Officials at the Lycoming County Coroner's office say 25-year-old Quahdeir Durrant was shot several times along the 1100 block of West 4th Street around 11:40 p.m. Durrant died early Saturday morning at the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

One killed in incident at Geisinger; hospital remains on lockdown

UPDATE: https://shensentinel.com/news/coroner-one-killed-at-geisinger-killer-at-large/. MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – One person is dead and the alleged killer is at large, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told the media Friday. Lynn said the incident happened around 5pm in an employee parking lot near the Life Flight hangar at the main campus of...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical expands Heart and Vascular Center

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical recently completed an expansion project with patients being seen in the new spaces beginning January 2023. The renovation — which increased the number of exam rooms from nine to 14, added a procedure room, created a staff lounge, created an ADA accessible restroom, and made room for more provider-shared office space — began in May 2022. The expansion has increased...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with felonies after failure to meet Megan’s Law requirements

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted sex offender was charged with two counts of failure to register with the state police after an investigation into his employment and vehicle concluded. Michael Jason Hill failed to update his Megan’s Law registration for a new job in May of this year. The 50-year-old Hill also neglected to update information on a vehicle borrowed from his parents. Hill is a Tier 2 Offender and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Agnew named new Millbrook artistic director

MILL HALL, PA – Millbrook Playhouse recently announced its first new artistic director in the last decade. She is a Millbrook acting veteran, Shannon Agnew. Recently retired artistic director David Leidholdt posted word of the change:. Dear Millbrook Playhouse fans, patrons, board, and friends,. David here (the tall one);...
MILL HALL, PA
PennLive.com

Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports

DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after two crack sales to detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives. Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy