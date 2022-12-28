This article originally published May 20, 2022. Muncy, Pa. — In typical rescuer fashion, the Emergency Medical Services crew saved the life of a Jersey Shore man and said seeing him standing in front of them, recovered, was the best way to celebrate EMS week. EMS Week is May 15-21, a time to recognize and support the lifesaving work of first responders. Just ask Ralph Hershberger how he feels about...

MUNCY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO