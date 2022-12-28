ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Red Bone
3d ago

lol this been going on for minny years and now they wont to do something bout it wow this is going on in Ms and la have been for over 40 years now y u think the doctors have there small offices to bring people in and in line check in check out check in check out the more pills they can right up for u a month thats called fast money even if there ant nothing wrong with u a coming cold they right u 7 pills like relly yes its been a money thing and its on Medicaid and care they both rip offs y change them now it wont ever stop

Baton Rouge murders finally fell in 2022. But the city is 'still not where we want to be.'

A period of unprecedented bloodshed in East Baton Rouge has finally slowed, as record homicides reported in 2021 in the city-parish dropped last year by nearly 23%. But even as killings dissipated across the city in 2022, they exploded in some enclaves previously untouched by the soaring violence — like a corridor of gas stations, strip malls, run-down motels and low-cost housing clustered around Interstate 12 near Sherwood Forest Drive, Advocate data show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fired CATS worker: ADHD meds caused false positive on drug test

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Capital Area Transit System (CATS) employee John Cutrone filed a lawsuit against the bus system alleging the bus company used “false positive” drug tests to retaliate against him after reporting mismanagement within the company. According to the filing, Cutrone began working...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Defense effort to challenge DNA report in Lafayette murder case retrial delayed by lack of funds

A defense attorney’s effort to block new DNA evidence in a 2012 murder case that’s being retried in Lafayette Parish has stalled because of a lack of funds. In 2015, Corlious Dyson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Clement Amos III, who was shot to death at a Hummingbird Lane apartment complex in August 2012. Amos was shot while checking on a neighbor who reported a strange man lurking around her apartment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
an17.com

Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

LSU will offer a medical marijuana certificate program in 2023

LSU announced it will launch four online medical cannabis education certificate programs beginning in January. The noncredit programs are aimed at training professionals in health care, retail, cultivation, regulation and advocacy fields related to Louisiana’s medical marijuana market. Nationally, jobs in the cannabis field are on a trajectory to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Genesis 360 purchases Bluebonnet office for $1.25M

Genesis 360 has purchased an office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard for $1.25 million, which will serve as a second location for the construction, maintenance and IT services company. Owner Craig Stevens bought the 5,500-square-foot, single-story building through Genesis Properties LLC from Toi Van Nguyen’s 2THDRDDS LLC, which acquired it in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

After a challenging final year in office, Amrhein ready for life outside of office

When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary. Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

