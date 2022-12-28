Read full article on original website
Red Bone
3d ago
lol this been going on for minny years and now they wont to do something bout it wow this is going on in Ms and la have been for over 40 years now y u think the doctors have there small offices to bring people in and in line check in check out check in check out the more pills they can right up for u a month thats called fast money even if there ant nothing wrong with u a coming cold they right u 7 pills like relly yes its been a money thing and its on Medicaid and care they both rip offs y change them now it wont ever stop
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Former CATS executive whose leaked drug test caused CEO ouster is suing the bus agency
The Capital Area Transit System executive whose leaked drug test led to the ouster of the bus agency's CEO is suing CATS in federal court, alleging he was targeted for pointing out instances of waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. Former CATS Comptroller John Cutrone, who was fired in September,...
theadvocate.com
State librarian claims Billy Nungesser fired her for reporting 'questionable' contracts to FBI
A state libraries official claims Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser fired her and had her marched out of her office after she reported him to the FBI and other investigators over what she calls “questionable contracts.”. Rebecca Hamilton, the longtime state librarian, served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge murders finally fell in 2022. But the city is 'still not where we want to be.'
A period of unprecedented bloodshed in East Baton Rouge has finally slowed, as record homicides reported in 2021 in the city-parish dropped last year by nearly 23%. But even as killings dissipated across the city in 2022, they exploded in some enclaves previously untouched by the soaring violence — like a corridor of gas stations, strip malls, run-down motels and low-cost housing clustered around Interstate 12 near Sherwood Forest Drive, Advocate data show.
brproud.com
Fired CATS worker: ADHD meds caused false positive on drug test
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Capital Area Transit System (CATS) employee John Cutrone filed a lawsuit against the bus system alleging the bus company used “false positive” drug tests to retaliate against him after reporting mismanagement within the company. According to the filing, Cutrone began working...
theadvocate.com
Ethics case against Lafayette businessman that resulted in largest ever fine pending 10 years later
Ten years ago the Louisiana Board of Ethics charged Lafayette businessman Greg Gachassin and his Cartesian Company with ethics code violations for entering contracts with entities developing low-income housing with a public authority while he served on the board or shortly after he resigned in November 2009. He was later...
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
brproud.com
State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case
LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
theadvocate.com
Failing services for children, falling homicides: Baton Rouge's biggest news stories of 2022
Big problems within two safety net programs set up to help Louisiana's youth — the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice — dominated the headlines in 2022. Notable failures left some children dead and others injured. Also during the recently completed year,...
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
theadvocate.com
Defense effort to challenge DNA report in Lafayette murder case retrial delayed by lack of funds
A defense attorney’s effort to block new DNA evidence in a 2012 murder case that’s being retried in Lafayette Parish has stalled because of a lack of funds. In 2015, Corlious Dyson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Clement Amos III, who was shot to death at a Hummingbird Lane apartment complex in August 2012. Amos was shot while checking on a neighbor who reported a strange man lurking around her apartment.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
an17.com
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
225batonrouge.com
LSU will offer a medical marijuana certificate program in 2023
LSU announced it will launch four online medical cannabis education certificate programs beginning in January. The noncredit programs are aimed at training professionals in health care, retail, cultivation, regulation and advocacy fields related to Louisiana’s medical marijuana market. Nationally, jobs in the cannabis field are on a trajectory to...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Genesis 360 purchases Bluebonnet office for $1.25M
Genesis 360 has purchased an office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard for $1.25 million, which will serve as a second location for the construction, maintenance and IT services company. Owner Craig Stevens bought the 5,500-square-foot, single-story building through Genesis Properties LLC from Toi Van Nguyen’s 2THDRDDS LLC, which acquired it in...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
theadvocate.com
Brawl involving students, parents at McKinley High caused by unaddressed bullying, lawsuits say
Before a massive April brawl at McKinley High School involving both students and parents, school leaders had been warned about bullying and brewing tensions between students but failed to act, multiple lawsuits claim. Police said a fight between two students in the morning of April 27 prompted several adults to...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana coroner submits resignation; special election to be called
After battles over funding and complaints about a lack of service, the East Feliciana Parish coroner announced Wednesday his resignation from office, according to a letter submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III sent his resignation letter with an effective date of Friday...
theadvocate.com
After a challenging final year in office, Amrhein ready for life outside of office
When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary. Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.
Comments / 7