Delaware County, PA

WMDT.com

Cape Gazette

Pennsylvania man struck and killed while crossing Route 1 near Lewes

A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Dec. 30 while trying to cross Route 1 south of Postal Lane. The man, 62, of Glen Mills, Pa., was crossing Route 1 eastbound at 9:53 p.m. when he walked into the right lane of the roadway and into the path of a Silverado pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 1, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report

At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc. After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries

The Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two commercial burglaries that occurred recently in Bear. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded […] The post Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA

