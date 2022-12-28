Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
fox29.com
Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving 5 people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed. About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before...
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
Power restored after PECO substation fire in Bryn Mawr
More than 1,000 customers lost power Wednesday following a fire in a PECO substation in Bryn Mawr.
fox29.com
Police: 1 dead after car slams into parked tractor-trailer in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A tragic start to the New Year after an early morning crash left one man dead in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say the driver was speeding when they lost control and suddenly slammed into a parked tractor-trailer on South 61 Street and Passyunk Avenue just before 5 a.m. MORE...
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
Cape Gazette
Pennsylvania man struck and killed while crossing Route 1 near Lewes
A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Dec. 30 while trying to cross Route 1 south of Postal Lane. The man, 62, of Glen Mills, Pa., was crossing Route 1 eastbound at 9:53 p.m. when he walked into the right lane of the roadway and into the path of a Silverado pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 1, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
10 people displaced after house fire in West Philadelphia
Ten people are displaced after a house fire in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report
At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc. After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote.
Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries
The Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two commercial burglaries that occurred recently in Bear. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded […] The post Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Officials: 3 injured after row home explosion in Port Richmond
Three people were taken to the hospital after a row home explosion in Port Richmond.
fox29.com
Crash closes all eastbound lanes on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township. Injuries have been reported, and possibly involving a child. Traffic was being rerouted to the westbound lane,...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man twice in Philadelphia's first shooting of the New Year
PHILADELPHIA - The New Year began with violence in Philadelphia after the city's first shooting left one man in the hospital. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at a home on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street in Frankford. A 32-year-old woman shot a 27-year-old man in the...
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Comments / 1