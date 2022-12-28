ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Benton man arrested for Scott City assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
SCOTT CITY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road

A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy

Tensions continue to rise in Scott County over the home of the Sheriff's Department. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire

Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
MARTIN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Dexter man faces drug charges

DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop. CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
DEXTER, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire

A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Five schools in Marshall County, Ky., sustain frozen pipes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – As a result of the damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at 5 of our schools, we are in the process of making the needed repairs and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the schools. It will take some time to complete that...
kbsi23.com

Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam

BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
BENTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
EDDYVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy