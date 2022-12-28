Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
Tensions continue to rise in Scott County over the home of the Sheriff's Department. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve...
wpsdlocal6.com
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
KFVS12
Local Law Enforcement urging everybody to stay safe while out this New Year’s weekend
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people may be venturing out for the New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando says that during the holiday season, they see an uptick in DUI’s. “If you...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
Murray Ledger & Times
Dexter man faces drug charges
DEXTER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it recently charged a Dexter man with drug trafficking after conducting a traffic stop. CCSO said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Hopkins located methamphetamine and syringes were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
westkentuckystar.com
Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire
A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
kbsi23.com
Five schools in Marshall County, Ky., sustain frozen pipes
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – As a result of the damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at 5 of our schools, we are in the process of making the needed repairs and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the schools. It will take some time to complete that...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
