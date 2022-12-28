ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston

Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
This Jim Montgomery comment should score points with Red Sox fans

Jim Montgomery is giving Boston fans plenty of reasons to like him. The first-year Bruins head coach has led his team to a scorching 28-4-3 start, good for the best record in the NHL heading into the weekend. He also has something in common with many New Englanders. Montgomery was...
20 Under 25 lookahead: Who are Boston's next bright young stars?

There's plenty of young talent on the Boston sports scene right now. Just not that young. NBC Sports Boston recently unveiled its annual ranking of the top 20 Boston athletes under age 25, and of the top 10 players, seven will turn 25 in 2023. That group includes the entire...
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
