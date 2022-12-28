ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, MD

South Carroll boys basketball runs into RJ Roche, hot Urbana team in 70-48 defeat

By Timothy Dashiell, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mu9af_0jwxzcpq00
South Carroll's Owen Scott, right, steals the ball from Urbana's Youssef Ali in the first quarter of Tuesday's game at the Liberty Holiday Tournament. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

It was a tough outing for a winless South Carroll boys basketball team as the Cavaliers ran into an Urbana team clicking on all cylinders offensively during the Liberty Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament.

The game featured some hot shooting from the Hawks, but both teams saw some young players step up and play big minutes in Urbana’s 70-48 win.

Urbana was led by sophomore RJ Roche who started the game shooting lights out from 3-point range. South Carroll’s offense on the other hand, started off cold, missing layups and making errant passes leading to turnovers and wasted possessions.

“Just a horrendous start from the opening tip,” South Carroll coach Jim Carnes said. “We cannot afford to miss layups and free throws when going against a team like that.”

Roche and the Hawks rode an 11-2 first-quarter run as they finished the frame up 13.

The second quarter saw more of the same as Urbana’s youth took over the game. Roche, who finished with 18 points, was joined by freshman teammate Aaron Shoffner. Shoffner chest bumped and high-fived everyone in sight after watching Roche throw down a thunderous fast-break dunk as Urbana jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead.

“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Urbana coach David Crawmer said. “When we shoot like that, we are hard to play against.”

The Cavaliers came out in the second half making a run sparked by a youth movement of their own, as sophomore Benson Sommerfeldt made two quick baskets in the paint that caused an Urbana timeout minutes into the third quarter.

After that run, it was all Urbana as the Hawks dominated the second half, finishing with all reserves and forcing the running clock rule to go into effect.

For the Hawks, the win and the tournament, has given the team valuable experience as it prepares for the competition that awaits them in Frederick County.

“We appreciate the opportunity to get a couple of extra games and extra practices in,” Crawmer said. “It will only make us stronger as we move forward.”

Despite the lopsided score for South Carroll, coach Carnes feels the game provided a tough lesson for his team moving forward, one that will only make his team better in the long run.

“We’re playing a lot of inexperienced guys out there,” Carnes said. “We are going to get better.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

$690K jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket sold in Frederick County

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A $690,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Frederick County for Monday's drawing. Video above: Maryland Lottery explains what's new with digital drawings. The winner, who is the sixth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $690,000 annuity paid over...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Frederick organization helps children with incarcerated parents

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One organization in Frederick is making it a little bit easier for families to cope while their loved ones are incarcerated. According to Maryland’s Governor’s Office for Children, approximately 90,000 children in the state have a parent on parole, probation, or in jail or prison. ‘COIPP’ (Children of Incarcerated […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

1944: The ‘Nazi’ Mason-Dixon Invasion

(Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a Civil War Battlefield by Richard D. L. Fulton, pending publication.) It seemed like just another routine and ordinary morning in 1944 in tranquil Frederick and Adams counties to the casual observer, but something was about to occur which would be beyond the routine and the ordinary – perhaps even horrifying – in these rural counties.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy