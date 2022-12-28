ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 3

Related
NOLA.com

Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO

Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
GRETNA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

TPSO investigating Houma shooting

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man shot to death in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

12-year-old runaway juvenile sought; Child’s mother also missing, wanted for questioning

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway juvenile. On December 22, 2022, shortly before 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Brier Drive, in response to a runaway juvenile complaint. The TPSO Patrol Division made contact with the father of the juvenile and learned that his daughter allegedly left his residence on December 9, 2022, and he failed to report the incident at the time it occurred. Through further investigation, information was discovered that the juvenile has left the residence several times before, which have gone unreported. The father provided information that several days after his daughter left his residence, he contacted his daughter’s mother who confirmed that the juvenile was with her. The father provided information to deputies that identified his daughter as Griegh’anah Johnson, black female, and is described as 5 foot 4 inches, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also learned that Griegh’anah was last seen wearing a peach-colored romper and white tennis shoes and has a piercing in her left nostril.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022

NEW ORLEANS - In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy