NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
NOLA.com
Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO
Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
lafourchegazette.com
TPSO investigating Houma shooting
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
Former Louisiana teacher arrested on charges of molesting students
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Kyle Aucoin-Melohn allegedly had inapprorpiate sexual contact with a student at Destrehan High School and is accused of molesting male students.
houmatimes.com
12-year-old runaway juvenile sought; Child’s mother also missing, wanted for questioning
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway juvenile. On December 22, 2022, shortly before 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Brier Drive, in response to a runaway juvenile complaint. The TPSO Patrol Division made contact with the father of the juvenile and learned that his daughter allegedly left his residence on December 9, 2022, and he failed to report the incident at the time it occurred. Through further investigation, information was discovered that the juvenile has left the residence several times before, which have gone unreported. The father provided information that several days after his daughter left his residence, he contacted his daughter’s mother who confirmed that the juvenile was with her. The father provided information to deputies that identified his daughter as Griegh’anah Johnson, black female, and is described as 5 foot 4 inches, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also learned that Griegh’anah was last seen wearing a peach-colored romper and white tennis shoes and has a piercing in her left nostril.
NOLA.com
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
An Alaska police chief who worked for years at the New Orleans Police Department pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while he was off duty at a resort restaurant, including allegedly shoving the man head-first into a wall and using a chokehold. A grand...
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
Baton Rouge Store Clerk Who Doused Homeless Person With Water Identified, Has Lengthy Criminal Record
Things went from bad to worse for a Baton Rouge store clerk who was identified and issued a misdemeanor summons after pouring water on a homeless woman in freezing weather conditions. Kasey Weber, 33, of Livingston Parish has been charged with simple battery for drenching a homeless woman with a...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Chalmette
A 16-year-old is facing charges in St. Bernard Parish following an armed robbery that took place Tuesday (Dec. 27).
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
KTBS
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
