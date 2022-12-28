ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home

For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Military.com

FBI Investigating Shooting of Man who ‘Illegally Gained Access’ to Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI says it’s investigating a Friday shooting after an airman at Shaw Air Force Base shot a man who “illegally gained access” to the base. The airman, who is assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, shot the man at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Shaw Air Force Base said in a statement Friday. In a follow-up email, a spokesperson said “the individual drove through the security checkpoint onto the installation, failing to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate.”

