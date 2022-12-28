Read full article on original website
Related
Armed Texas National Guard makes show of force on border to turn back migrants
EL PASO — Texas National Guard members stationed themselves and military vehicles on the concrete banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and erected concertina wire barriers in an attempt to turn back migrants from the U.S. Groups of men, women and children, many lightly clothed despite a forcecast...
They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home
For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
Military.com
FBI Investigating Shooting of Man who ‘Illegally Gained Access’ to Shaw Air Force Base
The FBI says it’s investigating a Friday shooting after an airman at Shaw Air Force Base shot a man who “illegally gained access” to the base. The airman, who is assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, shot the man at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Shaw Air Force Base said in a statement Friday. In a follow-up email, a spokesperson said “the individual drove through the security checkpoint onto the installation, failing to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate.”
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Gate runner’ shot trying to illegally enter military base in SC
An airman at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina shot a “gate runner” who was trying to illegally enter the base on Friday, injuring them and triggering a multi-agency investigation into the incident. The person tried to “illegally gain access” to the base around 1:30 p.m., according...
Texas Army Veteran Surprised With Community Parade for His 95th Birthday
With her father’s 95th birthday on the horizon, Esmeralda “LaLa” Morales wasn’t sure how she wanted to celebrate. She knew, however, that she wanted to do something big. Ninety-five is a pretty major milestone, after all. It feels like a birthday deserving of something more than a cake and a new tie.
