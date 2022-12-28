ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

José Andrés and his daughters eat their way through Spain

By MARK KENNEDY
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmbZH_0jwxzPJH00

On his new TV show, celebrated chef José Andrés goes into a restaurant kitchen in Spain and confronts a massive moray eel. Only one of them is leaving that kitchen intact.

Andrés oversees as cooks prepare the eel for its final flourish — deboned, sliced paper thin, dredged in three kinds of flour and then deep-fried with cilantro.

“People of the world, I know you don’t usually eat eel. But if you try it, you will love it,” he says to the viewers. “Nothing can be more simple and more sophisticated at the same time.”

That eel is just one delicious moment in Discovery+'s “José Andrés and Family in Spain,” which follows the chef, restaurateur and humanitarian on a food tour through his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés.

The ladies join their dad to visit such places as Barcelona, Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia, the Canary Islands and Asturias, where he was born and where the food, he says, made him who he is. It's a travel show, a cooking show and a parenting show, all wrapped up in a celebration of Spain and proud fatherhood.

“I think going with my dad and going to all of these places was just so special because he’s such a curious person,” Carlota Andrés says in a recent interview with her dad at the Bazaar, the elder Andrés' rooftop bar at the Ritz-Carlton in New York. “That’s the type of person that he is, and no trip is the same if he’s not there.”

Throughout the series is José Andrés' infectious and ebullient spirit, a whirlwind of passion for food and respect for where it came from. He cheers both the deconstructive brilliance of august restaurant El Bulli and also humble street food.

Tapas turns out to be a perfect reflection of his philosophy on eating — going from place to place eating many things, cold and hot, fish and meat and vegetables — and making it a celebration of ingredients, hard work and life.

“If I was the president of the world, I would make it mandatory that every person has to go around the world for a year of their lives — country to country, culture to culture, continent to continent. If we all did that, the world would be a magical place. That’s what this show celebrates,” he says.

In Barcelona, José and his daughters ride electric scooters around the city, popping into restaurants, markets and cafes as dad bearhugs his old culinary friends, offering a delicious insider tour that involves tapas, red shrimp, sparkling wine and croquettes.

The elder Andrés — who has drawn attention to Spanish food and helped put a spotlight on humanitarian disasters with his World Central Kitchen — can hardly contain himself. “He’s already in the kitchen causing mayhem,” one of his daughters comments.

In Andalusia, they drink the celebrated summer vegetable soup gazpacho and try various dishes, highlighting bluefin tuna, a local delicacy. They celebrate the North African influence on the region in dishes like ham and eggs with artichoke, and grilled lamb skewers.

“Happiness happens when you mix different people and different colors and different places all in one plate,” José Andrés says onscreen. In another moment, he offers this wonderful challenge: “Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you who you are.”

There is flamenco dancing, and a trip to buy sweet treats baked by secretive, cloistered nuns — dubbed the family's “spiritual cookie moment.” The daughters try their hand at making churros and later shrimp fritters called tortillitas de camarones. They milk goats, harvest salt from tide pools, paraglide and scuba dive for goose barnacles, known in Spain as percebes.

During it all, José Andrés is a hype man for Spanish cuisine, playfully arguing that surf and turf, pizza, open-faced sandwiches called tostas, and beer were all concocted in his native land, and that Spanish versions of crème brûlée and prosciutto are vastly superior to other countries' versions. “Everything was invented in Spain!” he shouts.

“I think every culture needs to be proud of who they are and even chauvinistic about it. In my case, sometimes I take it to the extreme,” he explains later. “Defend your own, defend what you know. In a way, you’re celebrating everybody else."

Spicy potato dish patatas bravas, glasses of sangria and pyramids of royal pastries were on the menu in Madrid, while Valencia offered the travelers the world's best paella. “You think you’ve tasted the real thing — think again,” the chef warns viewers.

The family hopes that the series will inspire other families to go out and explore, especially after the pandemic. “Spain is the excuse,” says José Andrés. “Sometimes we have the most exciting things in front of our eyes.”

“You can go into the Chesapeake Bay and have an amazing moment of discovery. You can go to Virginia and discover the wine country of Virginia. Everybody thinks that you have to go to the most remote parts of your world. The excitement is not in the places. The excitement is within yourself.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE
People

King Charles' First Cousin Max, Margrave of Baden, Dies at 89: Always Had 'Open Ear for People in Need'

Margrave Max was the son of Prince Philip's elder sister Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark King Charles III's first cousin, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, has died. He was 89. On Thursday, the House of Baden announced that Margrave Maximilian Andreas Markgraf von Baden, who went by Max, died at Salem Castle in Germany. Max's mother was Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, the elder sister of Prince Philip, making him first cousins with King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. "Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
493K+
Followers
77K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy