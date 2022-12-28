ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to Boston Police.

Authorities could be seen working near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Further details on the case have not yet been announced, but Boston police did confirm to Boston 25 News that the presence of officers was due to a death investigation.

This remains and active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

