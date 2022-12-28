ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News

By Jennifer Piacenti
 3 days ago

The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer.

Fantasy football managers who rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.

In standard fantasy football formats, Henry is the RB1 on the season and in PPR leagues the Titans' back is ranked fourth on the year. His 1,429 yards are second only to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and his 13 touchdowns are also the second-highest total among rushers.

Fantasy Football Tips for Teams With Derrick Henry

Though Haskins is Henry’s handcuff, fantasy owners will immediately want to search the waiver wire for a better option. Tyler Allgeier should be the priority add, if available. This Falcons’ matchup with the Cardinals is a good one, as Arizona has allowed an average of 32.3 PPR points per game across the last three contests. ​​Allgeier ran the ball 18 times for 74 yards and also had four grabs for another 43 receiving yards in Week 16 against a strong Ravens run defense. It was the first time all season he was featured as the clear leader of the backfield and not just as a receiving back.

Fantasy football players should also check if Chuba Hubbard is available. The Panthers' rusher has seen a healthy share of the two-man committee workload in Carolina. The Panthers have leaned on their rushing attack and though Tampa Bay seems like a tough matchup, Hubbard scored double-digit fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

Some of the  fantasy football players with Henry on their squads took to twitter and are in full-blown panic mode:

Find out where running backs like Haskins, Hubbard, and Algeier rank in Week 17.

