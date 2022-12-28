Read full article on original website
Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm
Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year. The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in […]
Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas
Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
