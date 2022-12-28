ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Rebuilding Illinois continues with completed projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, continued to make history in 2022, delivering transformational projects across the state that will improve safety, enhance quality of life, and create economic opportunity across multiple modes of transportation for generations to come.
ILLINOIS STATE
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm

Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
ILLINOIS STATE
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year. The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Here’s Where To Top Off Your Fuel Tank With Illinois Cheapest Gas

Gas prices are beginning to drop throughout Illinois but there are still parts of the state where it's considerably cheaper to buy fuel than in others. Compared to just 6 months ago when the lowest fuel price in Chicago for Regular grade gas was averaging $5.92 (June 10, 2022), prices are more than two dollars cheaper today with the current average running $3.33 for a gallon of Regular.
ILLINOIS STATE
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
MISSOURI STATE
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

