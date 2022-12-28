Read full article on original website
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
State courts confront crisis on multiple fronts
Maine saw a court system in crisis in 2022. Record-low participation by lawyers in the state’s public defense system, a class action lawsuit and a public reckoning about county jails recording confidential attorney-client phone calls were among the top stories followed by The Maine Monitor. State lawmakers have attempted to address some of the systemic problems but more remains to be done.
Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2022); no calls will be taken. In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
A Foundation for Success in 2023 and Beyond
Hello, this is Governor Janet Mills, and thank you for listening. Well, this weekend, we close the books on another year – and what a year it’s been. This Sunday, people across Maine and across the world will welcome the arrival of 2023. But before that famous Times...
5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage
ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Report reveals DHHS knew of Maddox Williams before his death
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maddox Williams was three years old at the time of his death, and Maine's Department of Health and Human Services had been aware of the child's circumstances since his birth in January 2018. According to a DHHS report, Maddox's mother, Jessica Trefethen, had used prescribed methadone...
Storms expected to become more frequent, damaging as sea levels rise
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. Last week, post-gingerbread cookie making and pre-nap,...
2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine
Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
American Lung Association says 2023 is the year to quit tobacco.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Everyone has a different New Year’s resolution. Some want to quit sugar, or maybe cut back on caffeine. But, one could be the same for many others: quitting tobacco. The American Lung Association urges smokers to make 2023 their year to quit. Through their “Tobacco-Free...
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding
WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Maine (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Maine, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
