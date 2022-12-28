ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta

AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
State courts confront crisis on multiple fronts

Maine saw a court system in crisis in 2022. Record-low participation by lawyers in the state’s public defense system, a class action lawsuit and a public reckoning about county jails recording confidential attorney-client phone calls were among the top stories followed by The Maine Monitor. State lawmakers have attempted to address some of the systemic problems but more remains to be done.
Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2022); no calls will be taken. In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.
A Foundation for Success in 2023 and Beyond

Hello, this is Governor Janet Mills, and thank you for listening. Well, this weekend, we close the books on another year – and what a year it’s been. This Sunday, people across Maine and across the world will welcome the arrival of 2023. But before that famous Times...
5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage

ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine

Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
American Lung Association says 2023 is the year to quit tobacco.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Everyone has a different New Year’s resolution. Some want to quit sugar, or maybe cut back on caffeine. But, one could be the same for many others: quitting tobacco. The American Lung Association urges smokers to make 2023 their year to quit. Through their “Tobacco-Free...
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Maine (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow marigold in Maine, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
