Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
COVID-19 testing no longer offered at Bangor Airport
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 tests at the Bangor Airport or Portland Jetport. Their testing partner Curative announced the decision to discontinue testing at all their sites. Curative’s website says all COVID-19 testing ended Wednesday at all of its locations.
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
wabi.tv
Deer Isle Nursing Home calls on Legislature for reimbursement
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A shuttered Deer Isle nursing home is progressing in its efforts to reopen. The Island Nursing Home Board of Directors met with local legislators Thursday to discuss their reopening plan. The facility announced last August it was closing due to staffing shortages. The facility now...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
foxbangor.com
Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide
BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
wabi.tv
Messology Maine hosts NYE “Noon Years” Party for kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Messology Maine hosted its first New Year’s event Saturday, called “Noon Year’s” for local families. Located in the Bangor Mall, children and their parents were invited to celebrate the holiday. Party offerings included crafts, cookies, dancing, and watching a glow in the dark ball drop at noon to ring in the new year.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
wabi.tv
Bangor sprints into 2023 with 18th annual ‘Finale 5k’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, some folks in Bangor celebrated the incoming year in a special way. The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square. For the previous 17 years, the race was known as the Epic Finale 5K. Due to...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
wabi.tv
Rain tapers for the Bangor region by this morning, snow to the north tapers this afternoon.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Along with those scattered showers, some dense fog had developed overnight across the viewing area. Visibilities have been reduced down to ¼ - ½ mile and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will expire by 7 AM. In terms of the rain, we’ll see the low-pressure system continue to push into the Canadian Maritimes through the morning. For areas south of Millinocket and Greenville rain should taper off by later this morning, for areas north we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow beginning around 9 am. Those snow showers don’t taper off for the north until mid-afternoon. Snow totals north of Millinocket will range from 1-3″, highest totals being in northern Aroostook County. Once those snow showers taper off this afternoon the entire state will see drying and some cooler air coming in behind this system. While northern areas cool through the day, central Maine and interior DownEast locations will continue to warm up a few degrees this afternoon, highs for today reach the 30′s and 40′s. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Tonight, we stay dry and cool off, temperatures drop into the 20′s and 30′s.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
Comments / 1