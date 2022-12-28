Making returns? Here are things you should know

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Now that Christmas has come and gone, people are asking themselves one question when it comes to the gifts they received: “to keep or not to keep.”

According to a news release and the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail , the purchases from 2022 will have brought in more than $800 billion in returns.

If you’re returning the gift in-store or shipping them back, a consumer expert at TopCashback.com says there are three things that will make the returns easier.

Know the return policies and deadlines. Also, make sure you have all the required items and information when returning the item. If you’re shipping it back, write down the tracking number. Pro-tip: don’t be afraid to ask for the receipt from the person who gave you the gift.

Avoid peak return times. The best time for in-person returns is early morning and weeknight evenings.

Stay organized. Make a list of what needs to be returned and where you need to go.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.