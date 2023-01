ST. LOUIS — The James S. McDonnell Foundation has awarded a six-year, $4 million grant to the University of Missouri - St. Louis and its College of Education. The grant, which was given to associate professor Natalie Bolton and co-principal investigators, establish the St. Louis Translational Fellowships in Education. The fellowship program will work on "embedding the science of learning best practices into daily K-12 instruction and the subsequent impact on educators and students," officials said in a statement.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO