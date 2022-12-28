Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase
One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
wcbi.com
Escaped suspect in Columbus identified as Mac Shields
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police spent the afternoon searching for a suspect that ran off with handcuffs on and his shoes off and now we know who the suspect is. Officers were first called to Lehmberg Road about an accident. While investigating the crash, police learned the suspect had a...
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
wtva.com
One person dead after vehicle accident in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Lee County. The accident happened on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310 in the Skyline community. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the accident involved three vehicles. One person died. He...
wtva.com
Handcuffed suspect escaped police custody
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
wtva.com
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
wcbi.com
Three children found safe after missing/endangered alert
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for the three Belmont children and their parents. The cancelation comes around 24 hours after the search. MBI did not disclose where they were found but stated the children were safe. For 24/7...
wcbi.com
Woman accused of stealing decorations faces petit larceny charges
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman accused of being Lowndes County’s Grinch is sacking up more charges. In addition to her drug charge, April Denise Simmons is now facing three petit larceny charges. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said several owners of the stolen Christmas decorations have come forward.
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
wtva.com
Winona man killed on Christmas in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Winona died in a Christmas shooting in Carroll County. Sheriff Clint Walker says deputies found Sammie Louis Bryant with a gunshot wound to the head before 5 p.m. on County Road 65 west of Winona. Bryant died at the University of Mississippi...
wtva.com
Marietta lifts boil water notice
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Marietta lifted its boil water notice, the town announced on Friday, Dec. 30. The town announced the notice last week following a line break.
wcbi.com
Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police. 33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the...
