GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program were defeated handily by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl by a score of 31-14 on Friday night. The Orange Bowl result was a major step forward for the Volunteers, as well as a big step back for the Tigers. In...
The Ohio State Buckeyes seemed to be cruising to an upset victory in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. But disaster struck late in the third quarter when star Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took a big hit and had to be put in concussion protocol. Ohio […] The post Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s brutally honest admission on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury after loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
Bryce Young was on another level in the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl clash against Kansas State. After a rather slow start in the game, Young picked it up in Alabama’s third drive on offense, guiding the SEC powerhouse to a touchdown drive that culminated in Isaiah Bond hauling in a 6-yard touchdown catch. […] The post Alabama QB Bryce Young shattered this unreal Tua Tagovailoa record in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The USC Trojans were one of the best football teams in the nation this season, and it’s thanks to Caleb Williams. The electric quarterback was one of the best, if not the best, player in the country. There’s a reason why he’s the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, after all. However, Caleb Williams suffered a leg […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams’ final injury status for Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields had one of the best games of his career the last time he faced the Detroit Lions. While his Chicago Bears failed to pull out a victory — a small blessing, given the team’s lost season and need for draft value — Fields absolutely torched the Detroit defense for 147 yards and a career-best two rushing touchdowns on only 13 carries.
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Miami Dolphins have quite the debacle on their hands regarding the health and safety of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After the QB sustained another concussion in Week 16, it was reported on Sunday that Tagovailoa remains without a timetable to return. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicates that Tagovailoa is indefinitely sidelined, though […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion update isn’t promising appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was removed from the field on a stretcher after he was injured on a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. Sweat did pound the ground with his hands before he was taken off the field. The entire Eagles team came over...
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
The New York Giants said goodbye to a veteran wideout as they attempt to make their late-season playoff push. Per FOX's Ralph Vacciano, "The Giants activated S Xavier McKinney (hand) off the non-football injury list and released WR David Sills." The undrafted free agent out of West Virginia played in...
