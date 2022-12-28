Read full article on original website
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
wabi.tv
Messology Maine hosts NYE “Noon Years” Party for kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Messology Maine hosted its first New Year’s event Saturday, called “Noon Year’s” for local families. Located in the Bangor Mall, children and their parents were invited to celebrate the holiday. Party offerings included crafts, cookies, dancing, and watching a glow in the dark ball drop at noon to ring in the new year.
wabi.tv
Heavy police presence at York "incident"
Rain tapers for the Bangor region by this morning, snow to the north tapers this afternoon. We continue to dry out through the afternoon and evening, high pressure builds in for tomorrow. Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, showers move in tonight. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:05...
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
wabi.tv
Rain tapers for the Bangor region by this morning, snow to the north tapers this afternoon.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Along with those scattered showers, some dense fog had developed overnight across the viewing area. Visibilities have been reduced down to ¼ - ½ mile and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will expire by 7 AM. In terms of the rain, we’ll see the low-pressure system continue to push into the Canadian Maritimes through the morning. For areas south of Millinocket and Greenville rain should taper off by later this morning, for areas north we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow beginning around 9 am. Those snow showers don’t taper off for the north until mid-afternoon. Snow totals north of Millinocket will range from 1-3″, highest totals being in northern Aroostook County. Once those snow showers taper off this afternoon the entire state will see drying and some cooler air coming in behind this system. While northern areas cool through the day, central Maine and interior DownEast locations will continue to warm up a few degrees this afternoon, highs for today reach the 30′s and 40′s. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Tonight, we stay dry and cool off, temperatures drop into the 20′s and 30′s.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
wabi.tv
Annual Hangover Sale on New Year’s Day at Fairfield Antiques Mall
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield antiques mall is kicking off the new year with their 11th annual hangover sale to benefit Make a wish Maine. The mall is spread out across 30,000 square feet on 5 levels and carries items from over 150 vendors. You can find just about...
foxbangor.com
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
wabi.tv
Bangor sprints into 2023 with 18th annual ‘Finale 5k’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, some folks in Bangor celebrated the incoming year in a special way. The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square. For the previous 17 years, the race was known as the Epic Finale 5K. Due to...
foxbangor.com
Howland flooding causes issues for residents
HOWLAND — An ice jam has caused flooding in the Howland area, which has led to issues for some residents. According to Howland Town Manager David Lloyd, the bridge near Penobscot Avenue and Merrill Brook Lane has been impassable since Tuesday, leaving seven residents on the nearby island to shelter in place.
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
foxbangor.com
Structure fire in Medford burns down local business
MEDFORD — A structure fire destroyed a Medford business on the morning of Friday, December 30th, leaving the owners and the town in a state of shock. The Milo Fire Department says they received a call to respond to a fire at De Witt Machine and Fabrication in Medford at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
