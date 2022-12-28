BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Along with those scattered showers, some dense fog had developed overnight across the viewing area. Visibilities have been reduced down to ¼ - ½ mile and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will expire by 7 AM. In terms of the rain, we’ll see the low-pressure system continue to push into the Canadian Maritimes through the morning. For areas south of Millinocket and Greenville rain should taper off by later this morning, for areas north we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow beginning around 9 am. Those snow showers don’t taper off for the north until mid-afternoon. Snow totals north of Millinocket will range from 1-3″, highest totals being in northern Aroostook County. Once those snow showers taper off this afternoon the entire state will see drying and some cooler air coming in behind this system. While northern areas cool through the day, central Maine and interior DownEast locations will continue to warm up a few degrees this afternoon, highs for today reach the 30′s and 40′s. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. Tonight, we stay dry and cool off, temperatures drop into the 20′s and 30′s.

BANGOR, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO