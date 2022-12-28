Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen = Chiefs' Travis Kelce?: Bengals DB Jessie Bates III Makes Comparison
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has built a reputation as being a running back-like signal-caller that invites contact, something that follows him into Monday night's road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. But another offensive superstar, one that the Bengals have generally gotten the best of over the...
NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots
The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for a Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.
5 best Patriots offensive players to moonlight in secondary vs. Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH — An outlier in the 21st century, Bill Belichick has a well-documented history of using players on both sides of the ball. Marcus Jones is the latest, but the lineage includes Mike Vrabel, Troy Brown, Julian Edelman, and Richard Seymour among others. In case you haven’t noticed, the...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals 'MNF' preview, prediction, pick: High-stakes AFC showdown
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off in a pre-playoff showdown when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Bills (12-3) currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC after winning their past six games, while the Bengals (11-4) are No. 3 after recording seven straight victories.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Patriots extremely thin at cornerback vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO -- The biggest story surrounding Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Patriots at Gillette Stadium revolved around the absence of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But the dire status of the Patriots' quarterback situation shouldn't fly under the radar.The Patriots entered Sunday with rookies Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) already ruled out for the game.On Sunday, when the Patriots announced their inactive players, Jalen Mills was on the list. Mills had been listed as questionable with a groin injury, one that has kept him out of action for the past four games. He had some chance to play...
How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga
If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry get final injury updates for Week 17 vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots are in a must-win situation against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and they’re getting some good news on the injury front ahead of this clash. Two of the Patriots’ key offensive players, Rhamondre Stevenson and Hunter Henry, are both expected to play despite being questionable, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting the same.
NECN
Should Patriots' Offense Get More Aggressive Vs. Dolphins With Season on the Line?
FOXBORO -- One of the favorite adages for Bill Belichick's teams over the years has been, "You have to first learn how not to lose before you can win." The idea is self-explanatory: Don't blow it for yourself. Winning can't happen until that seemingly-simple approach is executed first. The 2022...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Major Losses Sunday
As if not having star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for today's game against the New England Patriots wasn't rough enough for the Miami Dolphins, they've got a bunch of other star players set to miss today's game too. The Dolphins just released their inactives list for today's big game against the...
