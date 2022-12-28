ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD

Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city's housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:. Baruch Houses, Baruch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Protesters, supporters gather at Drag Story Hour in Queens

Protesters, supporters gather at Drag Story Hour in Queens

Supporters and protesters of Drag Story Hour at a library faced off from opposite sides of the street in Queens on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mild end to 2022, rain expected to dampen celebrations

Mild end to 2022, rain expected to dampen celebrations

While it is shaping up to be a very mild conclusion to 2022, a cold front will approach the region, bringing some rain that will end what has been a pleasant stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

The West Babylon resident has been fighting a rare disease for more than ten years, but that wasn't stopping his surprise party from happening at St. Charles Physical Therapy in Melville on Long Island.
WEST BABYLON, NY
pix11.com

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: unseasonably mild start to 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Death of Staten Island toddler, 2, ruled a homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

