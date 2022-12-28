Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD
Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD. Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,...
pix11.com
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City
The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike in the coming days. 16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New …. The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City...
pix11.com
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.
pix11.com
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:. Baruch Houses, Baruch...
pix11.com
New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration
The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s …. The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. PIX11 Special:...
pix11.com
Protesters, supporters gather at Drag Story Hour in Queens
Supporters and protesters of Drag Story Hour at a library faced off from opposite sides of the street in Queens on Thursday. Protesters, supporters gather at Drag Story Hour …. Supporters and protesters of Drag Story Hour at a library faced off from opposite sides of the street in Queens...
pix11.com
Mild end to 2022, rain expected to dampen celebrations
While it is shaping up to be a very mild conclusion to 2022, a cold front will approach the region, bringing some rain that will end what has been a pleasant stretch. Mild end to 2022, rain expected to dampen celebrations. While it is shaping up to be a very...
pix11.com
Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
The West Babylon resident has been fighting a rare disease for more than ten years, but that wasn’t stopping his surprise party from happening at St. Charles Physical Therapy in Melville on Long Island. Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th …. The West Babylon resident has been...
pix11.com
Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB
#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
pix11.com
Finishing touches put on Times Square New Year's Eve festivities
New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the biggest parties in the world, but it requires an equally massive effort to prepare. Finishing touches put on Times Square New Year’s …. New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the biggest parties in the world,...
pix11.com
NYC forecast: unseasonably mild start to 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
pix11.com
Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
pix11.com
5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
pix11.com
Learn how the New Year’s Eve ball drop began in Times Square
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Millions of people will swarm to Times Square on Saturday to watch the anticipated New Year’s Eve ball drop. Yet many people are unaware of the long history of one of the biggest New York City celebrations. John Friia, content creator behind Here in...
pix11.com
Death of Staten Island toddler, 2, ruled a homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
pix11.com
Florida lawmaker aiming to have ‘social media safety’ taught in classrooms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Children are racking up more screen time than ever before on social media, and Florida State Sen. Danny Burgess (R) thinks they need “social media safety” taught in the classroom. Burgess proposed the bill for the second time this year, with hopes of...
pix11.com
Sun and clouds mix to start year; snow may creep in by week’s end
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s.
pix11.com
Mild end to workweek, then rainy New Year’s Eve to dampen holiday celebrations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The upward trend of the temperatures continues through the last few days of 2022. Unfortunately, a cold front approaches, bringing rain into the forecast right on New Year’s Eve and will likely dampen celebrations as we ring in 2023. Skies will be generally clear...
Comments / 0