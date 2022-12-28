Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

BringMeTheNews

Hmong Plaza, St. Paul — Changsha China Garden, Phalen Regional Park via city of St. Paul.

Longstanding plans to construct a Hmong Cultural Plaza within St. Paul's growing China Garden are moving forward.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation is set to host a community open house next month to gather feedback and wrap-up the schematic design phase of the project. The open house is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 at Hmong Village.

The garden on the northwest side of Lake Phalen is a collaboration between the city and its longtime sister-city Changsha, in China's Hunan province.

The garden, which city officials say is the first Changsha-style garden in the United States, today features a pavilion, entrance arch and other elements on the north side of the Phalen Channel.

Guided by a master plan completed in 2017, the city is working with cultural experts, design professionals and artists to bring the Hmong Plaza and other future additions to the garden.

Other elements planned for future phases of the project include a Moon Bridge designed to connect the garden to Picnic Island, a Moon Gate to mark the east entrance and expanded garden spaces.

The upcoming open house event will include a presentation at 10:30 a.m. and offer time for attendees to ask questions of the project team. A Hmong interpreter will be available.

Construction is planned to begin on the Hmong Plaza sometime in 2023.