ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08g5Zh_0jwxwiav00
BringMeTheNews

Hmong Plaza, St. Paul — Changsha China Garden, Phalen Regional Park via city of St. Paul.

Longstanding plans to construct a Hmong Cultural Plaza within St. Paul's growing China Garden are moving forward.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation is set to host a community open house next month to gather feedback and wrap-up the schematic design phase of the project. The open house is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 at Hmong Village.

The garden on the northwest side of Lake Phalen is a collaboration between the city and its longtime sister-city Changsha, in China's Hunan province.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Plcbi_0jwxwiav00

The garden, which city officials say is the first Changsha-style garden in the United States, today features a pavilion, entrance arch and other elements on the north side of the Phalen Channel.

Guided by a master plan completed in 2017, the city is working with cultural experts, design professionals and artists to bring the Hmong Plaza and other future additions to the garden.

Other elements planned for future phases of the project include a Moon Bridge designed to connect the garden to Picnic Island, a Moon Gate to mark the east entrance and expanded garden spaces.

The upcoming open house event will include a presentation at 10:30 a.m. and offer time for attendees to ask questions of the project team. A Hmong interpreter will be available.

Construction is planned to begin on the Hmong Plaza sometime in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

A record 40 homicides have now been confirmed by police in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. late Tuesday night. According to St. Paul police, a 911 caller reported shots fired just before midnight, with responding officers arriving in an alleyway to find a man who was unresponsive and not breathing, having suffered "apparent gunshot injuries."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022

The latest Nielsen radio ratings are in for the Twin Cities, with KOOL 108 proving to be the king at Christmas once again. KQQL, which plays nonstop Christmas hits starting from early November through the holiday season, posted an 11.4 share for the period between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7, which marks an increase on the 10.5 share it posted in December 2021.
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery

A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.
Bring Me The News

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
90K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy