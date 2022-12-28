Read full article on original website
WMBF
‘He always had that smile’: Community gathers to remember, celebrate Jonah Burton
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Jonah Burton is remembered by his family as being courageous and kind to others in the last few months of his life. Those whose lives he impacted gathered Friday to celebrate his own, which was tragically cut short on Christmas Eve. Jonah died at the...
Florence News Journal
Sloan: Stefano’s workers feeling the warmth
A fire that began in the kitchen of Stefano’s of Florence in the afternoon hours of Dec. 14 did not leave one of Florence’s favorite eateries in ashes. In fact, it did just the opposite. With Stefano’s employees facing a couple of months without a paycheck before the restaurant can reopen, word of the fire spread and ignited a burning compassion among the restaurant’s owners and the local community.
WMBF
‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system. In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.
Florence News Journal
Masons join together to make donation
Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
Hundreds gather to remember Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to remember an Horry County 8-year-old who died of cancer. Jonah Burton died of cancer on Christmas Eve. His entire family surrounded him as he took his last breath at home. “We were all taking a photo, and I watched his heart or his chest […]
Here’s where to celebrate on New Year’s Eve in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive, and events are subject to change due to weather. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here’s a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations planned across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions. BISHOPVILLE Corner Bar New Year’s Eve Party — The event begins at 10 p.m. Multiple artists will […]
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
heraldadvocate.com
Snow came to Marlboro County during the first weeks of 2022
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of our annual series, which looks back at the headlines and stories of the previous year. -After 40 years at the corner of Fayetteville and Broad streets in the historic Shiness building, the Herald-Advocate moved its offices to 97 West Market Street on the courthouse square in Bennettsville.
WMBF
‘They need role models’: Impacted Florence County community reacts to shooting involving 2 teens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old is in a hospital bed, while the teen accused of shooting him is now in jail. Florence County deputies arrested 17-year-old Javorious Gore Wednesday after they said he shot a 15-year-old along Allies Court, between Freedom Boulevard and National Cemetery Road. RELATED COVERAGE |...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in a donation bin in Lugoff. Kershaw County Coroner David West said the female body was discovered in a clothing donation bin between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.
wpde.com
Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Florence News Journal
Happy holidays for new Habitat homeowner
Standing on the steps of her new home Nikki Chavis did everything she could to hold back the tears as she shared her thankfulness and gratitude to everyone who gathered together on Thursday, Dec. 22 to dedicate the latest home built by the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity. “I can’t...
WMBF
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
abcnews4.com
Crash near Williamson lake leaves one dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today tragedy struck on SC 905. At 6:39 p.m. authorities responded to a collision on SC 905 near Williamson Lake. The crash included one car and one pedestrian, according to a police report. According to authorities a Chrysler Sedan was traveling south on...
