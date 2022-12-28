A fire that began in the kitchen of Stefano’s of Florence in the afternoon hours of Dec. 14 did not leave one of Florence’s favorite eateries in ashes. In fact, it did just the opposite. With Stefano’s employees facing a couple of months without a paycheck before the restaurant can reopen, word of the fire spread and ignited a burning compassion among the restaurant’s owners and the local community.

