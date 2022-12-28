ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence News Journal

Sloan: Stefano’s workers feeling the warmth

A fire that began in the kitchen of Stefano’s of Florence in the afternoon hours of Dec. 14 did not leave one of Florence’s favorite eateries in ashes. In fact, it did just the opposite. With Stefano’s employees facing a couple of months without a paycheck before the restaurant can reopen, word of the fire spread and ignited a burning compassion among the restaurant’s owners and the local community.
FLORENCE, SC
Florence News Journal

Masons join together to make donation

Members of J.H. Fordham Masonic Lodge No. 7 of Florence and St. Joseph Masonic Lodge No. 450 of Lake City are shown following their monthly meeting and toy donation collection on Dec. 22 in Florence. The J.H. Fordham Lodge has been active in the community in donating supplies and toys to various local agencies.
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Snow came to Marlboro County during the first weeks of 2022

Editor’s note: This is the first installment of our annual series, which looks back at the headlines and stories of the previous year. -After 40 years at the corner of Fayetteville and Broad streets in the historic Shiness building, the Herald-Advocate moved its offices to 97 West Market Street on the courthouse square in Bennettsville.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says

LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
LUGOFF, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
Florence News Journal

Happy holidays for new Habitat homeowner

Standing on the steps of her new home Nikki Chavis did everything she could to hold back the tears as she shared her thankfulness and gratitude to everyone who gathered together on Thursday, Dec. 22 to dedicate the latest home built by the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity. “I can’t...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
AYNOR, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash near Williamson lake leaves one dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today tragedy struck on SC 905. At 6:39 p.m. authorities responded to a collision on SC 905 near Williamson Lake. The crash included one car and one pedestrian, according to a police report. According to authorities a Chrysler Sedan was traveling south on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

