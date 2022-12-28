ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
TEXAS STATE
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Popculture

Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces

You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
studyfinds.org

Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
foodsafetynews.com

Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections

TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas

For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Recall for fish linked to deadly UK Listeria outbreak

A fatal Listeria outbreak in the United Kingdom has been traced to a salmon-smoking processing factory in Scotland. Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have now named the company involved in the outbreak that has affected 15 people since October 2020 in England, Scotland, and Wales. Nine patients have become ill since January 2022, with many of them eating ready-to-eat smoked fish before falling sick.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Dark chocolate from popular brands may contain heavy metals, report finds

WASHINGTON — Is dark chocolate a "healthier" alternative? A Consumer Reports investigation says otherwise. Aside from its richer and bittersweet flavor, people tend to reach for dark chocolate thanks to its suggested ties to heart health. However, Consumer Reports research suggests popular dark chocolate bars contain high levels of cadmium and lead — heavy metals linked to health issues.
CALIFORNIA STATE

