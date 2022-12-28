Read full article on original website
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces
You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination.
2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the recall Monday.
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Major baby formula recalled after potentially deadly bacteria discovered
At least five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
'Dangerous' heavy metals found in several popular dark chocolate bars, research finds
New research found a considerable presence of "dangerous" heavy metals in several popular dark chocolate bars, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's.
Dark Chocolate Isn't the Only Food With Heavy Metals. Here's How to Protect Yourself
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
The truth about chemicals used in scented candles, according to a toxicologist
Toxicologist Yvonnne Burkart went viral for saying scented candles cause cancer and allergies, but another toxicologist said she exaggerated claims.
Recall for fish linked to deadly UK Listeria outbreak
A fatal Listeria outbreak in the United Kingdom has been traced to a salmon-smoking processing factory in Scotland. Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have now named the company involved in the outbreak that has affected 15 people since October 2020 in England, Scotland, and Wales. Nine patients have become ill since January 2022, with many of them eating ready-to-eat smoked fish before falling sick.
6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Possible Spoilage' & Salmonella
If you recently topped up on staples for your pantry and fridge, it might be time to take a look at the list of food recalls that were recently issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). As per the government agency, consumers should be aware that the recently recalled...
Dark chocolate from popular brands may contain heavy metals, report finds
WASHINGTON — Is dark chocolate a "healthier" alternative? A Consumer Reports investigation says otherwise. Aside from its richer and bittersweet flavor, people tend to reach for dark chocolate thanks to its suggested ties to heart health. However, Consumer Reports research suggests popular dark chocolate bars contain high levels of cadmium and lead — heavy metals linked to health issues.
Several brands of dark chocolate contain possibly unsafe levels of lead, Consumer Reports finds
Dark chocolate is that rare sweet treat with health benefits, potentially helping to reduce inflammation and supporting heart health thanks to its powerful antioxidants, nutritionists say. But dark chocolate may also contain two heavy metals harmful to health, Consumer Reports warns in an investigation published Thursday, Dec. 15. When the...
