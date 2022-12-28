2022 brought Pennzoil another exhilarating season in motorsports, with the help of teams and drivers across different divisions including NASCAR, INDYCAR, Formula 1, and Formula Drift. Pennzoil works closely with its motorsport partners to make sure their vehicles are the top-performing in their respective series. With the success that Pennzoil has generated through its involvement in motorsports over the years, they are continuing to take the knowledge from the track to develop products for the road. This year Pennzoil hosted the 5th annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, expanded their collaboration with INDYCAR, and much more! Keep reading to check out how Pennzoil powered these athletes to the finish line.

