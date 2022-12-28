ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6eBF_0jwxwG4h00

MONTGOMERY TWP., N.J. – Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.

Yessica Gonzalez, age 44, was arrested in relation to acts of theft by deception occurring from 2019 to 2022 in Montgomery Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was notified in August of a report of suspected theft by deception by the property manager of an apartment complex located in Montgomery Township, Prosecutor McDonald stated.

An investigation conducted by detectives determined that for a period of over two years, Gonzalez had been renting out apartments in the complex on her own and collecting monthly rent and security deposits from tenants which she kept for herself.

Gonzalez also forged the owner of the apartment complex’s name on lease documents without the owner’s consent or knowledge, authorities said.

She was arrested on Tuesday when she surrendered to authorities without incident.

Gonzalez was charged with 2nd degree theft (over $75,000) by deception and 4th degree forgery and held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Officials request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222.

Comments / 45

Patriot One
3d ago

Its cheaper and more secure to have good Security Cameras that give inside temperature settings. You can get wireless thermostats controlled by your phone and more . A Lot Cheaper than a Third World Property Manager !

Reply
4
Juan Lamamom
3d ago

They rip innocent people off all the time since they can't get credit they keep wads of cash they live 10 to 15 in a house buy cars cash this country needs a giant turn around it is sickningare you Proud to be American?

Reply
4
Stefannie Freeman
3d ago

How does the owner of this property not know what units are actually vacant and which ones aren't! It should be obvious if you have 20 units and 16 of them have tenants living in them, but you are only making money off of 10 units that should have been the property owners first clue somethings not right!

Reply(1)
4
Related
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. baby saved after overdosing on opioids; parents charged

The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged with child endangerment after their baby suffered a suspected drug overdose at a shopping plaza in Hazlet, Monmouth County prosecutors announced. Police officers from Hazlet and Holmdel were able to save the infant by administering him with naloxone, an opioid reversal drug,...
HAZLET, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
News 12

Princeton police officer shocked by malfunctioning light pole

A Princeton police officer recovering today after being electrocuted while on duty, officials say. The officer was responding to a call that said there was "something sharp" on the sidewalk. It was a malfunctioning light pole, giving off a shock. PSE&G has shut down power to the location and says...
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy