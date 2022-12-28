NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme

MONTGOMERY TWP., N.J. – Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.

Yessica Gonzalez, age 44, was arrested in relation to acts of theft by deception occurring from 2019 to 2022 in Montgomery Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was notified in August of a report of suspected theft by deception by the property manager of an apartment complex located in Montgomery Township, Prosecutor McDonald stated.

An investigation conducted by detectives determined that for a period of over two years, Gonzalez had been renting out apartments in the complex on her own and collecting monthly rent and security deposits from tenants which she kept for herself.

Gonzalez also forged the owner of the apartment complex’s name on lease documents without the owner’s consent or knowledge, authorities said.

She was arrested on Tuesday when she surrendered to authorities without incident.

Gonzalez was charged with 2nd degree theft (over $75,000) by deception and 4th degree forgery and held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Officials request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222.