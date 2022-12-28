ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Penguin City Beer hosting big New Year’s Eve bash

By Megan Lee
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year is just days away, and Penguin City Beer in downtown Youngstown is preparing for a big New Year’s Eve party.

The event will consist of plenty of entertainment and Youngstown food favorites by Kravitz.

Del Sinchak will provide the polka from 7-10 p.m., then DJ Spruce will take the floor from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will also be two balloon drops that total 2,500 balloons.

The event is $10 to see Del Sinchak perform and $50 if you want to eat from the buffet.

The owners say they love to host community events like this one.

“This building was for the people of Youngstown. We want everybody to come and enjoy it. So this is like something where it’s all ages, families, just anybody from all over can come and just have a good night,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki.

Tickets for the event are available until Friday. Visit the event’s web page for more information.

WKBN

