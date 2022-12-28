ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Grafton, Illinois man accused of reckless homicide in fatal crash with motorcyclist

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Grafton man Wednesday in connection with a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash occurred on April 2 in Alton, at the intersection of Main Street and East Broadway.

Prosecutors claim Steven Dublo was on methamphetamine and cocaine when he drove a flatbed truck through a red light at the intersection and struck Nicholas West on his motorcycle. West died at the scene. He was 32.

Dublo, 44, was charged with reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, as well as other minor traffic charges. He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Dublo faces between 3 and 14 years in state prison on each aggravated DUI charge. Sentencing guidelines vary on the reckless homicide charge.

