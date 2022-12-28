ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby

By Daniel Griffin, Kerry Charles
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IB6eR_0jwxw86800

RICHMOND, Indiana ( WCMH ) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end.

The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

On Dec. 22, police announced the arrest of the suspect in the case, Nalah Jackson , but still no word on if Kason had been found, until just a few hours later, when the boy was discovered inside the stolen vehicle outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

The two women involved, Shyann Belmar and Mecka Curry, told NBC4 they played a pivotal role in leading the police to Jackson, and the eventual return of Kason.

“I wanted to be for sure,” Belmar said. “In my heart, I knew I was for sure.”

Belmar said she initially came in contact with Jackson on Dec. 20, when she said she bought some toys from Jackson in an Indianapolis parking lot. Belmar said she then gave Jackson a ride to a gas station. The two women then exchanged phone numbers and went their separate ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5EDU_0jwxw86800
Nalah Tamiko Jackson’s latest mugshot after being arrested in Indianapolis. (Courtesy Photo/Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The next day, Belmar said she saw Jackson’s picture on Facebook.

“I wouldn’t move off of it because of the topic that it had with the mugshot,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Kidnapping,’ and I’m like, ‘This girl looks familiar’ … I wouldn’t move from off the picture until I could figure out where I knew her from, and I’m like, ‘I hope I don’t know her,’ but something told me, this looks like the girl that was in my car.”

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

Belmar said she hesitated to call the police because she wanted to be sure she had it right. She called and talked to Jackson during the afternoon of Dec. 22. Belmar then called Curry, her cousin, and the two came up with a plan to get Jackson into police custody.

The cousins said they drove Jackson to several stores, with hopes that she would steal something so they could call the police. When that didn’t work, they drove around with Jackson in the car while one of the women called 911, pretending to be talking to a friend while giving dispatchers information on their location.

“I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m on 65 South,’” Curry said. “They’re like, ‘Where are you at?’ ’65 South, babe,’ so at this point, they come behind us.”

Officers were able to locate the car and arrest Jackson.

Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation

Belmar and Curry then went for food, and as if they hadn’t done enough, came across a Honda Accord – the same car Jackson had allegedly stolen in Columbus nearly four full days before. In the back seat was Kason.

“I opened up the front door, I look inside, I see the baby and I smell his foul smell,” Curry said. “Instantly, I thought the baby had passed away. So, I’m screaming like, ‘It’s not good, it’s not good!’”

The women flagged down nearby police officers, who then took Kason out of the car. As of Monday, both boys are reunited with their family and doing well following the ordeal.

A local organization created to honor Makenzi Ridley, a Columbus teen killed in 2021 just weeks after her high school graduation, celebrated the two women with a special lunch.

On behalf of the Columbus community, Orange Hearts for Makenzi leaders gave the women gift cards and gifts for their children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing …. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips on Columbus missing persons case. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, …. Storm...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

See the most extreme temperatures in Ohio history

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
PRINCETON, NJ
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WIBC.com

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy