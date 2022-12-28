ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Seneca Valley school employee charged with child ponography possesion

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

A former Seneca Valley School District employee is facing child pornography charges.

Matthew Cowan was a security guard with the district and was fired after accusations surfaced that he had sexually assaulted a teenager on school grounds last year.

Cowan is now accused of sending pornographic images of children through the Instagram and Snapchat social media apps.

One victim told police Cowan requested and received nude photos and videos from her and other students at the school.

He’s been charged with more than 50 counts including possessing child porn, disseminating child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

A warrant for his arrest is currently out.

