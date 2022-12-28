Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023MadocClearwater, FL
Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To LiveMark HakeTampa, FL
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
Tampa teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
Heading to Tampa Bay-area beaches this NYE? Watch out for red tide
TAMPA, Fla. — For those planning on ringing in the new year with a trip to the beach, you may want to make sure red tide isn't present. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's daily sample map, specific areas along the coast of the Tampa Bay area show low to medium signs of red tide.
Homeless disabled veteran with terminal illness gets help from Salvation Army
Homeless disabled veteran Michael Levy has gotten help finding a new home thanks to the Salvation Army Red Shield Center.
Attorney for Gabby Petito's parents alleges Roberta Laundrie wrote note to son offering shovel 'to help bury the body'
SARASOTA, Fla. — In a new motion in thelawsuit for damages in the death of Gabby Petito, the attorney for the Petito estate is asking a Sarasota court to order Brian Laundrie's parents to provide documents from 2021 to now, including an alleged note from Laundrie's mom, Roberta, to Brian offering to bring "a shovel to help bury the body."
'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Couple recovers rings thought to have been flushed over 20 years ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman is flush with joy after finding something valuable that she lost decades ago. Some gifts are just worth waiting for. A Lakeland couple was getting their toilet replaced, and what the plumber found, proved that diamonds are forever. On Christmas morning, Shaina...
Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline flips on US 19 in Clearwater, emergency crews say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline flipped on US 19 near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater Friday evening, city officials said. Clearwater police and firefighters said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m., and prompted a hazardous material call in the southbound access lanes of US 19 in front of Congo River Golf.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
Florida Gulf Coast Clusters All Breed Dog Show
Enjoy watching the shows, agility course, and food vendors, and shopping for all your pup’s needs! Shows are happening January 12-16 and January 18-22, 2023. You can find a schedule for each day at http://www.floridaclassicpark.com/clu… Location: Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road #dogshow #dog #hernandocounty #tourism Learn more about Florida’s Adventure Coast, Brooksville-Weeki Wachee, by visiting the website at https://floridasadventurecoast.com/
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
