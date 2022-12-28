Read full article on original website
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers prepares to celebrate the new year
Downtown Fort Myers is getting ready to kiss 2022 goodbye, it’s been a tough year for Southwest Florida, but that is not stopping people from trying to have a good time Saturday night. The Downtown Fort Myers New Year’s Eve celebration began late afternoon on Saturday. People are...
estero-fl.gov
Enjoy a Ghost Walk in Koreshan State Park
Take a ghost walk and you will stroll past restored buildings from a bygone era and watch re-enactors perform scenes from throughout their lives in Southwest Florida. For more than a quarter century, Koreshan State Park and Friends of Koreshan have offered guests a view of the life and times of Dr. Cyrus Teed, their founder, and the Koreshans with the theatrical production, Ghost Walk. In each one-hour performance, volunteers in period costumes guide you through a historical journey along the candlelit shell paths of the Historic Unity Settlement.
Questioning traditions can help us enjoy something new
Quality Journalism for Critical Times To me, holidays are merely exercises in tradition, or traditions. Sometime in my forties, I began to question all of them, reliving the “why” phase of my childhood for some unknown, yet admittedly irritating reason. Why do we eat turkey on Christmas? Why is everything closed? And it isn’t just the holidays. When did we […] The post Questioning traditions can help us enjoy something new appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Community Orchestra announces 2023 performance season
Naples Community Orchestra released its 2023 performance schedule of three programs by Alvin Ho, new artistic director at NCO, who also serves as assistant conductor with the Naples Philharmonic. The concerts will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, March 4 and April 22 at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, in Naples. The season opener is Jan. 21 and will feature music from Mozart. In addition, the orchestra will perform a piece by Ari Fisher reflecting the theme of hope, poignancy and recovery, which was commissioned and sponsored by Barbara Lounsbury, a longtime leader within the NCO. On March 4, the second concert will include light classics from Johann Strauss as well as Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms. In addition, the show will feature Bella Gutshtein on piano for Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring. The final show on April 22 will include Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture. In addition, the concert will feature Adam Satinsky on cello for Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme.
macaronikid.com
12 Ways to Celebrate January in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach
Welcome to 2023! We are easing into the new year with our families by marking these 12 events and holidays happening in January. We hope some of them give your family reason to celebrate and laugh together too, while others inspire you, and also give room for thoughtful family discussions on things like: How can YOU make a positive difference in our world in 2023?
Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha hopes to reopen by first week of January
“This place is going to have so much energy when we reopen,” said Merri Shallow, assistant kitchen manager of Blue Dog. “It’s nothing but happy tears."
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve celebrations in SWFL
There are a variety of celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida to choose from to usher in 2023. The Freedom 5K run 2022 takes place in Port Charlotte at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Fort Myers Brewing Company...
Marconews.com
'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022
It was a standout year of dining in and around Marco Island. It was hard to narrow my picks from the restaurants we dined at in 2022. But here goes …. In February, we visited Tony’s N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria) for the first time ever. With the...
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
Hurricane Ian memorial wall in Downtown Fort Myers leaves a lasting impression
Leo Soto from the Wall of Hope Foundation says he's sad the memorial wall in Down Town Fort Myers is being taken down, but knows the hope it provided will last a lifetime
Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022
At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
WINKNEWS.com
Trattoria Padana brings authentic Italian food to Fort Myers
Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Nino Sindona was surrounded by the best of design, fashion and food. He was known by friends and family as a gastronome, yet was teased for studying and perfecting his own recipes over years of travel. After years of developing recipes, Sindona eventually curated...
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida
The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
Hotel on Fort Myers Beach now welcoming out-of-town guests
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Before Wednesday, functioning hotels on Fort Myers Beach were reserved for locals and workers restoring the island. The Lighthouse Resort Inn and Suites are now open to all guests 23 and older. Repairs are ongoing, there is no wifi, the phone service and elevators...
WINKNEWS.com
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
Florida Weekly
There are a number of ways to help the students of Immokalee
There are many popular sayings about the important role that numbers play in our lives. Some are positive: “as easy as one-two-three.” Some are whimsical: “it takes two to tango.” And some are celebratory: “three cheers!”. But most importantly, numbers don’t lie. In Immokalee,...
