Naples Community Orchestra released its 2023 performance schedule of three programs by Alvin Ho, new artistic director at NCO, who also serves as assistant conductor with the Naples Philharmonic. The concerts will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, March 4 and April 22 at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, in Naples. The season opener is Jan. 21 and will feature music from Mozart. In addition, the orchestra will perform a piece by Ari Fisher reflecting the theme of hope, poignancy and recovery, which was commissioned and sponsored by Barbara Lounsbury, a longtime leader within the NCO. On March 4, the second concert will include light classics from Johann Strauss as well as Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms. In addition, the show will feature Bella Gutshtein on piano for Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring. The final show on April 22 will include Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture. In addition, the concert will feature Adam Satinsky on cello for Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO