As any Floridian would agree, there are a few cardinal rules for living in (or visiting) the Sunshine State. Carry sunscreen and water basically everywhere you go, never stay in the pool during a thunderstorm, and, whatever you do, never swim in freshwater, no matter how inviting it may look. Well over a million American alligators call Florida home, the ancient reptiles inhabiting all 67 counties. And though alligator attacks are rare, they’re far from unheard of.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO