denisesanger.com
North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023
Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
Florida has 7th best roads to drive on in US, study says
According to a review of road quality across the U.S., Florida has the 7th best roads in the nation.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
floridaing.com
Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?
Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Florida’s Destination for Complete Cancer Care
Cleveland Clinic is home to Florida’s cancer care team, delivering world class care. After a century of caring for patients, including more than three decades in Florida, Cleveland Clinic knows what matters most to patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients want to have access to high quality, comprehensive cancer services close to home.
getnews.info
They Just Hit 850k Views – AikenAdventures Make Florida Vacations Unforgettable For Families With Their Unique Travel Tips & Advice
The Aiken family are Florida-based travel creators and influencers who are helping families make the most of their vacation in the Sunshine State. Having traveled to nearly every major attraction in Florida, they have come up with lists of tips for the best things to do, and already have over 850k views.
January to June in the Garden
For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
sflcn.com
5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad
Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
Florida Man Recounts Harrowing Experience of Losing an Arm in Alligator Attack
As any Floridian would agree, there are a few cardinal rules for living in (or visiting) the Sunshine State. Carry sunscreen and water basically everywhere you go, never stay in the pool during a thunderstorm, and, whatever you do, never swim in freshwater, no matter how inviting it may look. Well over a million American alligators call Florida home, the ancient reptiles inhabiting all 67 counties. And though alligator attacks are rare, they’re far from unheard of.
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
fox13news.com
New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Progress on Everglades Restoration in 2022
South Florida - Thursday December 29, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District is celebrating a year of progress for Everglades restoration and water quality in Florida. In its annual year-end report the SFWMD points to record state funding coupled with a resurgent public awareness which has created a re-newed...
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects
Looking through binoculars.Photo byRyan MagsinoonUnsplash. A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
