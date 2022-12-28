ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

denisesanger.com

North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023

Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Florida’s Destination for Complete Cancer Care

Cleveland Clinic is home to Florida’s cancer care team, delivering world class care. After a century of caring for patients, including more than three decades in Florida, Cleveland Clinic knows what matters most to patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients want to have access to high quality, comprehensive cancer services close to home.
Ocala Style Magazine

January to June in the Garden

For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
sflcn.com

5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
Outsider.com

Florida Man Recounts Harrowing Experience of Losing an Arm in Alligator Attack

As any Floridian would agree, there are a few cardinal rules for living in (or visiting) the Sunshine State. Carry sunscreen and water basically everywhere you go, never stay in the pool during a thunderstorm, and, whatever you do, never swim in freshwater, no matter how inviting it may look. Well over a million American alligators call Florida home, the ancient reptiles inhabiting all 67 counties. And though alligator attacks are rare, they’re far from unheard of.
fox13news.com

New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
wqcs.org

SFWMD: Progress on Everglades Restoration in 2022

South Florida - Thursday December 29, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District is celebrating a year of progress for Everglades restoration and water quality in Florida. In its annual year-end report the SFWMD points to record state funding coupled with a resurgent public awareness which has created a re-newed...
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
