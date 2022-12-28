Read full article on original website
WNDU
!8-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
95.3 MNC
Edwardsburg man, 18, killed in collision on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway
An Edwardsburg man was killed in a collision that happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The initial investigation shows that a 57-year-old Edwardsburg man stopped his vehicle, halfway on the shoulder of the roadway and halfway in the southbound lane, to strap an appliance on top of their vehicle.
One dead following Cass County crash
Cass County Deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday night around 8:30.
1 killed in crash near Cassopolis on New Year’s Eve
A young man was struck by a car and killed while stopped along the road west of Cassopolis Saturday evening.
WNDU
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
WNDU
Woman arrested after police pursuit in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit led to the arrest of a drunken driver in LaPorte County early Friday morning. Deputies responded to the area of County Road 200 N. and County Road 950 W. in rural Coolspring Township just after 2 a.m. on a call of a reckless driving complaint involving an SUV.
wkzo.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of 65-year-old Cass County man
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Niles post are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of a Cass County Man on Wednesday, December 28. Authorities say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchlor Drive in Milton Township.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
95.3 MNC
Niles man killed in single-vehicle crash
A Niles man was killed in a crash on Bertrand Street. The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when the 65-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV, lost control, went off the roadway, and and smashed, sideways, into a tree. The man was...
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
WWMTCw
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
abc57.com
One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Fire Department responds to a pair of Wednesday fires
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday turned out to be a busy for the Coldwater Fire Department as they had to respond to a pair of fires. A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of East Chicago Street at about 10:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find a vacant building fully involved.
WNDU
Officials in South Bend, Elkhart reminding everyone to celebrate the New Year safely
(WNDU) - We are just a day away from ringing in the New Year, so officials in South Bend and Elkhart are asking everyone to celebrate safely. New Year’s can be an incredibly dangerous holiday if you’re out driving. In fact the National Safety Council is estimating 408 people will die on U.S. roads this New Year’s.
WWMTCw
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
abc57.com
Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
wkzo.com
2 vehicle crashes in Cass County within two hours of each other
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two vehicle crashes took place in Cass County on Tuesday, December 27 within a couple hours of each other. The first crash happened a few minutes past 4 p.m. at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street in Porter Township, when a 44-year-old Jones resident was traveling north on Robbins Lake Road and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into a 19-year-old resident of Constantine who was traveling east on Teasdale Lake Road.
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
