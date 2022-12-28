Tulsa PAC announces first show of the new year, “1776,″ with an all-women cast

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Performing Arts Center (TPAC) has announced their next production and first show of the new year, “1776,” which will star an all-women cast.

The show tells the story of America’s Founding Fathers during 1776 as they discuss and draft the Declaration of Independence.

For this specific production, TPAC wanted to find a diverse range of women to play the roles.

“In our production, I’ve guided my cast of women and non-binary actors not to play men, but the people of power who shaped our nation at its birth,” said Liz Bealko, the show’s director and choreographer. “Having these founding fathers portrayed by women strips the characters of their gender and gives the audience the opportunity to experience these characters in a totally new way, as if we are meeting them for the first time, while still telling the story of the American Revolution.”

“Working on a show with an all female and non-binary cast has been incredible. The amount of talent in the room is inspiring, and the support this cast has for each other is something a director wishes for in every production,” she added. “I look forward to the audience seeing our take on this classic American tale and enjoying the incredible talent these actors have to offer.”

The cast will star Teresa Nowlin as John Hancock, Marle Hylton as Josiah Bartlett, Kristen Simpson as John Adams, Kim Li Carlson as Stephen Hopkins, Karmen GoldenBough as Rodger Sherman, Elizabeth Mills as Lewis Morris, Alex Johnson as Robert Livingston, Nan Kemp as Benjamin Franklin, Kate Parker as Johnathan Whitherspoon/Abigail Adams, Karlena Riggs as John Dickinson, Allison Johnston as James Wilson, Ashlee Osborn as Caesar Rodney, Sarah Morice Brubaker as Thomas McKean, Hayden Abel as George Read, Veronica Smith as Samuel Chase, Tasha McCabe as Richard Henry Lee, Amanda Nichols as Thomas Jefferson, Felicia Andrews as Joseph Hewes, MaKayla Baxter as Edward Rutledge, Lydia Gray as Lyman Hall/Martha Jefferson, Natalia Rossi as Charles Thomson, Laura Skoch as Andrew McNair, Emma Morris as Washington/leather apron/painter, and Kathryn Brooks as Courier, with Emily Peterson and Autumn Villanueva as swings.

The show is directed and choreographed by Bealko, music directed by Holly Harper and Tulsa Peoples Orchestra will provide live music conducted by Benjamin Ray.

The show will run from Jan. 13-29 in the Williams Theatre of the TPAC. Tickets are available online or by calling 918-596-7111.

