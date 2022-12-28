ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa PAC announces first show of the new year, “1776,″ with an all-women cast

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlGp9_0jwxuJnI00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Performing Arts Center (TPAC) has announced their next production and first show of the new year, “1776,” which will star an all-women cast.

The show tells the story of America’s Founding Fathers during 1776 as they discuss and draft the Declaration of Independence.

For this specific production, TPAC wanted to find a diverse range of women to play the roles.

“In our production, I’ve guided my cast of women and non-binary actors not to play men, but the people of power who shaped our nation at its birth,” said Liz Bealko, the show’s director and choreographer. “Having these founding fathers portrayed by women strips the characters of their gender and gives the audience the opportunity to experience these characters in a totally new way, as if we are meeting them for the first time, while still telling the story of the American Revolution.”

“Working on a show with an all female and non-binary cast has been incredible. The amount of talent in the room is inspiring, and the support this cast has for each other is something a director wishes for in every production,” she added. “I look forward to the audience seeing our take on this classic American tale and enjoying the incredible talent these actors have to offer.”

The cast will star Teresa Nowlin as John Hancock, Marle Hylton as Josiah Bartlett, Kristen Simpson as John Adams, Kim Li Carlson as Stephen Hopkins, Karmen GoldenBough as Rodger Sherman, Elizabeth Mills as Lewis Morris, Alex Johnson as Robert Livingston, Nan Kemp as Benjamin Franklin, Kate Parker as Johnathan Whitherspoon/Abigail Adams, Karlena Riggs as John Dickinson, Allison Johnston as James Wilson, Ashlee Osborn as Caesar Rodney, Sarah Morice Brubaker as Thomas McKean, Hayden Abel as George Read, Veronica Smith as Samuel Chase, Tasha McCabe as Richard Henry Lee, Amanda Nichols as Thomas Jefferson, Felicia Andrews as Joseph Hewes, MaKayla Baxter as Edward Rutledge, Lydia Gray as Lyman Hall/Martha Jefferson, Natalia Rossi as Charles Thomson, Laura Skoch as Andrew McNair, Emma Morris as Washington/leather apron/painter, and Kathryn Brooks as Courier, with Emily Peterson and Autumn Villanueva as swings.

The show is directed and choreographed by Bealko, music directed by Holly Harper and Tulsa Peoples Orchestra will provide live music conducted by Benjamin Ray.

The show will run from Jan. 13-29 in the Williams Theatre of the TPAC. Tickets are available online or by calling 918-596-7111.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Ring in 2023 with KRMG and its New Year New Cash Contest

Travel, home improvements, losing weight – whatever is on your 2023 New Year Resolution list, KRMG and Tulsa Renew want to help. The New Year New Cash contest is an opportunity to put $2,000 in cold hard cash into your hands to help fund any of your goals into the new year.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early

While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early. Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family. This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a...
KRMG

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Shootout driver disqualified, another injured after fight

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Shootout driver was disqualified after a fight in the pits. It happened Tuesday, on the first night of the racing event, after a qualifying race. During the race, Nicholas Howard hit the back of Blake Scott’s car sending him spinning out of the lead.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country. Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy