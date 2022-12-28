Read full article on original website
Florida tax collections exceed $3B in November
Florida brought in $447.2 million more than anticipated in general-revenue tax collections in November, 14.1% more than projected, according to a report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The state collected about $3.62 billion in general revenue in November. Sales-tax revenues came in at $412.1 million more than the state’s projection. The office’s preliminary analysis indicates recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with Hurricane Ian added as much as $119.1 million to final liability for the month, with more than half of the total related to the purchase of automobiles.
DeSantis Saves Florida from Potential Insurance Bailout With Bold Reforms. How Did He Do It?
Insurers have been struggling with the risks associated with climate change, as well as the costs associated with litigation, and this new legislation is aimed at addressing these issues.
Disaster relief for Florida included in federal omnibus, but trade group says citrus growers left out
Relief after multiple hurricanes was included in the federal omnibus bill, but Florida's citrus industry says they were left out of more impactful assistance.
What to expect for the Florida housing market in 2023
Central Florida — No one can be certain what the new year will bring for rents and home prices. But those who study the markets say renters have the most to look forward to as prices slowly drop nationwide. "My goal is to basically have a budget and stick...
Florida Real Estate News in Review
Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
Drivers can expect toll savings in 2023 with new Florida law
Starting in 2023, Florida has made changes to the way it charges tolls with drivers expected to get a bit of a break when it comes to the state's many toll roads.
DeSantis Under Attack from Opponents: Lawsuits Cost Florida Tax Payers Over $16 Million
DeSantis has a unique ability to select culture war issues, and use an overwhelmingly republican, and therefore compliant Florida legislature, to advance them. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
Florida passes new law to tackle insurance fraud, high premiums
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new law to tackle an insurance crisis in the state. CNBC's Contessa Brewer joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Florida’s Housing Market: Inventory, Median Prices Higher in Novembers Despite Inflation, Interest Rates
Florida’s housing market reported more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in November compared to a year ago, though inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled...
In 2023, it's not too late for Florida to get its act together
Looking back on 2022, it’s easy to see what we’ll face moving forward, because we left so many serious problems unresolved. Florida enters 2023 as a divided state, one with great promise but where many have cast aside values that were helping advance a future both profitable and more equitable.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
These Were 2022’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
While Florida had a good year, some of the cities in the top 20 came out of left field. RentCafe’s analysis of the 135 largest U.S. rental markets took into consideration five major metrics that affect competitivity: average number of days an apartment remained vacant, occupancy, number of prospective renters competing for an apartment, percentage of renters who renewed their leases and the share of apartments completed this year. Based on these metrics, each metro was given a Rental Competitivity Index (RCI) value.
