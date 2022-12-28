ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Florida tax collections exceed $3B in November

Florida brought in $447.2 million more than anticipated in general-revenue tax collections in November, 14.1% more than projected, according to a report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The state collected about $3.62 billion in general revenue in November. Sales-tax revenues came in at $412.1 million more than the state’s projection. The office’s preliminary analysis indicates recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with Hurricane Ian added as much as $119.1 million to final liability for the month, with more than half of the total related to the purchase of automobiles.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

What to expect for the Florida housing market in 2023

Central Florida — No one can be certain what the new year will bring for rents and home prices. But those who study the markets say renters have the most to look forward to as prices slowly drop nationwide. "My goal is to basically have a budget and stick...
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Florida Real Estate News in Review

Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

These Were 2022’s Most Competitive Rental Markets

While Florida had a good year, some of the cities in the top 20 came out of left field. RentCafe’s analysis of the 135 largest U.S. rental markets took into consideration five major metrics that affect competitivity: average number of days an apartment remained vacant, occupancy, number of prospective renters competing for an apartment, percentage of renters who renewed their leases and the share of apartments completed this year. Based on these metrics, each metro was given a Rental Competitivity Index (RCI) value.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy