Glendale, AZ

Man arrested in connection to Christmas Day Glendale apartment fire

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Glendale police arrested a man in connection to a fire that broke out and damaged multiple apartments on Christmas Day.

According to police, on Sunday around 2:38 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to an apartment fire near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale.

Court documents state officers were on the scene while fire crews were trying to control the fire when 25-year-old Raheem Fatif McFadden started to yell at them.

Officers and fire personnel redirected their attention to McFadden, who, according to court documents, was confronting them. He told officers he was in the area because his daughter and her mother lived in one of the residences in the complex. When officers approached him, he gave them a false name and he was released.

According to court records, officers approached McFadden once more, at which time he gave them his real identity. A records search found that McFadden had an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation. Officers then proceeded to search his backpack, and inside they found a stolen gun from the state of Washington and ammunition. McFadden was detained, court documents state.

Once the fire was put out, police obtained video surveillance that showed McFadden running up and down the stairs to an apartment around the time the fire started, court documents state. He then runs down a final time and doesn't come back up. Then a couple of minutes later, the fire began, and investigators say McFadden ran to a nearby apartment.

Glendale fire inspectors said that the fire originated in the mother of McFadden's daughter's apartment, either in the kitchen near the stove or the couch. They could not determine what caused the fire, but there were no signs of an accelerant, according to court documents.

A total of four apartments were damaged in the fire and at least $10,000 worth of damage was caused to the apartment building, court documents state.

According to court documents, during questioning, McFadden told police he went back to the apartment to get his wallet, and when detectives attempted to clarify or ask about the fire, he didn't say more.

McFadden faces multiple charges including two counts of felony endangerment for the two people who were sleeping in the apartment below the apartment where the fire was started, possession of a firearm by prohibited possession, possession of stolen property, arson of an occupied structure, obstructing government operations for being disorderly with fire as they were attempting to extinguish the apartment fire, and his probation violation warrant.

