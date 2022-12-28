ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Legal Expert” Kodak Black Disses Jay-Z While Criticizing Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict

By Tron Snow
 4 days ago

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty / Kodak Black

Another day, another rapper or celebrity sharing their head*ss opinion on Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Legal expert and frequent court visitor Kodak Black is the latest person with something to say about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges.

Like the ridiculous petition started by “fans” and Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, and other family members, Black also stupidly believes that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have something to do with the trial’s outcome.

Kodak Black Thinks Jay-Z Is A “F*ck N*gga”

In an Instagram Live session, the rapper shared his unwanted opinion, chastising the victim in all of this, Megan Thee Stallion, for speaking on the matter while dissing the GOD MC, Jay-Z .

Via HipNMore :

Who advised this sh*t before Christmas? And Jay-Z standing behind this, you a f*ck n*gga homie,” Kodak said, dissing Jay-Z and believing the wild rumors that his company Roc Nation has a big role to play in the case. “And Meg, you supposed to be from the streets …. even it was a gunshot on your foot (and not pavement fragments) … I know a b*tch who got shot in the toe, too. I know a female who got shot in the toe. You don’t see her talking about sending n*ggas to jail.” He also called Tory a “good n*gga.”

“This shit aint right, homie. For real, bro,” Kodak continued. “And Tory Lanez a good nigga, bro…This shit fu**ing with my Christmas Eve. Everybody shit ain’t for me to speak on. But it’s like ni**as aint finna talk about that. Ni**as finna act like this shit ain’t never happen. I don’t know. I wasn’t in the courtroom. But at the same time, if it is some fu**ed up shit going on, ni**as ain’t gonna wanna say nothing because of the politics bullshit. And all of this Jay-Z shit. But I don’t like that shit nan bit.”

You can watch Kodak Black spew his stupidity below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The post “Legal Expert” Kodak Black Disses Jay-Z While Criticizing Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Community Policy