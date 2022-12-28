ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cnycentral.com

Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo

Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo. Syracuse, N.Y. — A well-deserved welcome home is what Syracuse city officials said regarding the nine DPW workers who spent the past few days helping to clear out the massive snow in Buffalo. "I mean we brought down...
SYRACUSE, NY

