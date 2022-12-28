Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.

