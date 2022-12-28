ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up

The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy