Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
Bucs injury report: 2 doubtful, 6 questionable for Sunday vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there are key players still in doubt on both sides of the ball. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) are both listed as doubtful, while six...
Las Vegas Raiders players upset about Derek Carr being benched
The Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr following their Week 17 loss,
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel flagged after yelling at official in Orange Bowl
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel is 2-for-2 in showing a lot of emotion during bowl games. On Friday, it boiled over — at least according to the Big Ten officiating crew. Heupel was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Vols' second drive after yelling at an official...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
CBS Sports
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of Ohio State’s missed field goal in the Peach Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in the...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
NFL finally punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones for pattern of dirty play
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined for multiple unnecessary roughness violations, including his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple. Mac Jones didn’t escape punishment for his actions during the Patriots loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The NFL levied a fine against the quarterback, docking him $23,976...
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
Live updates: Bucs-Panthers could determine NFC South champion
If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs face the Panthers this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in a game that very well could determine the NFC South champion. Win, and Tampa Bay (7-8) will earn...
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
College Basketball Coach Reportedly Resigns After Leave Of Absence
In December, Wofford announced that basketball coach Jay McAuley was taking a leave of absence. Well, it turns out he's leaving the program on a permanent basis. Wofford announced on Friday that McAuley has resigned. "Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program,"...
