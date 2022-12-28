Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $450,000 for retail brewery revitalization project in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Town of Buchanan has been awarded $450,000 as part of the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development's 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF). The grant will be used to renovate one of the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings...
cardinalnews.org
Gretna manufacturer to add 60 jobs; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Amthor International has announced an expansion in Pittsylvania County. The nation’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks, Amthor is investing over $4 million to build a 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park, according to a release from Pittsylvania County. The expansion will create 60 new jobs, the county said.
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
WSET
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
WSET
These were our team's top stories of 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — From covering severe weather like the Bedford tornado in May to the tragedy of the UVA shooting in October, our team at ABC13 has produced coverage you can count on throughout 2022. Some of these stories garnered attention beyond Lynchburg, the impact ripples spreading far...
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WSET
TC Miller and RS Payne students to attend classes remotely due to water and heating issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two Lynchburg City School buildings will be closed in the first week of classes in 2023 as they deal with water damage and heating challenges. Lynchburg City Schools announced that TC Miller and RS Payne elementary schools will both be closed for in-person classes and have students attend classes virtually.
WSET
Founders Day celebrations in Martinsville to honor lumber achievements
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will celebrate the lumber heritage at Founders Day celebrations in January. The event will take place Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m., at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Speakers include Jay Dickens, Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Fulcher, Vice President...
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Virginia Business
Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino
Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
WSET
Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
WSET
Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
cardinalnews.org
Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
WSET
COVID-19 cases rise after holidays; officials pushing new bivalent booster
(WSET) — The wicked winter weather last week didn't just bring colder temperatures. It also brought a feared increase in COVID-19 cases that the CDC warned about. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments said that as of Tuesday, there are 78,348 reported cases of COVID-19 in the area. That number is up by 539.
WSET
Henry Co. woman sentenced to probation for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A Henry County woman will get probation for her alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riots. A judge sentenced Ferguson last Friday (December 23) to 24 months of probation. According to court documents, authorities arrested Jamie Ferguson in May for multiple charges regarding the...
WSET
Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
WSET
2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
