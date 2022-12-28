ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Gretna manufacturer to add 60 jobs; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Amthor International has announced an expansion in Pittsylvania County. The nation’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks, Amthor is investing over $4 million to build a 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park, according to a release from Pittsylvania County. The expansion will create 60 new jobs, the county said.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

These were our team's top stories of 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — From covering severe weather like the Bedford tornado in May to the tragedy of the UVA shooting in October, our team at ABC13 has produced coverage you can count on throughout 2022. Some of these stories garnered attention beyond Lynchburg, the impact ripples spreading far...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Founders Day celebrations in Martinsville to honor lumber achievements

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will celebrate the lumber heritage at Founders Day celebrations in January. The event will take place Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m., at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Speakers include Jay Dickens, Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Fulcher, Vice President...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino

Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
AMHERST, VA
WSET

Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

COVID-19 cases rise after holidays; officials pushing new bivalent booster

(WSET) — The wicked winter weather last week didn't just bring colder temperatures. It also brought a feared increase in COVID-19 cases that the CDC warned about. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments said that as of Tuesday, there are 78,348 reported cases of COVID-19 in the area. That number is up by 539.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy