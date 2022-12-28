ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C Lewis
3d ago

He should have gotten a agent. Now he is proven to be injury prone and a selfish person. The fans are turning on him because he isn’t playing or behaving like a Raven. The Ravens need to trade him while he is still worth something. See football is a TEAM Sport individuals like him are all out for themselves. Greed has ruined many a career.

jerry j
3d ago

same time last year when he came up with an injury he must take the same classes at Hollywood Brown took claim claim your hurt during practice but then playing the game but I honestly feel Lamar Jackson will not take another snap in a Baltimore Ravens uniform if they do get in the playoffs you know he'll take credit for getting them there No Doubt because that's how he is he thinks of him

T.C.A 75
3d ago

His a whimp. He knows he has been playing like crap, and he knows he is just a average quarterback. Lamar can not pass. PERIOD. Sign Raquan Smith to the big deal. Get what you can for the little whiney Lamar.

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
RavenCountry

Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
nbcsportsedge.com

Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
RavenCountry

'It Kills' Lamar Jackson Being Sidelined for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson. “It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing," Huntley said. "But at the same time, too, he’s just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he’s just fixing to do that.”
