He should have gotten a agent. Now he is proven to be injury prone and a selfish person. The fans are turning on him because he isn’t playing or behaving like a Raven. The Ravens need to trade him while he is still worth something. See football is a TEAM Sport individuals like him are all out for themselves. Greed has ruined many a career.
same time last year when he came up with an injury he must take the same classes at Hollywood Brown took claim claim your hurt during practice but then playing the game but I honestly feel Lamar Jackson will not take another snap in a Baltimore Ravens uniform if they do get in the playoffs you know he'll take credit for getting them there No Doubt because that's how he is he thinks of him
His a whimp. He knows he has been playing like crap, and he knows he is just a average quarterback. Lamar can not pass. PERIOD. Sign Raquan Smith to the big deal. Get what you can for the little whiney Lamar.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 15