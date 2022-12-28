Chiefs almost decided against giving Coach Reid a Christmas cheeseburger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs gave Chiefs Kingdom an early Christmas gift by beating the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

After the game, Chiefs players presented head coach Andy Reid with something equally near and dear to his heart.

A cheeseburger.

The Chiefs’ social media team shared a video of Travis Kelce handing Coach Reid a wrapped shoe box in the locker room Saturday afternoon.

“It was either get him a cheeseburger or get him a fresh pair of forces, and I had very little to do with this. I just happened to be there. But I’ll take full credit for giving Coach Reid a cheeseburger on Christmas,” Travis Kelce told brother Jason on their New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment podcast.

The idea grew after the social media team asked players what they would like to give Coach Reid.

“Everybody walked up to that camera and said, I would love to treat him to a cheeseburger. It was cheeseburger, and then it was [Nike] Air Force One. Get him some fresh Air Force Ones,” Kelce said.

“Coach Reid has been rocking black forces since the Eagles days, I think. He’s definnately worn them every game day I’ve been a part of. I actually snuck into the equipment room and asked the equipment guy, hey, does Coach Reid have any of those AWR, cuz he’s got AWR stitched in the back.” Travis Kelce on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Reid seemed to love the gift.

“Hey! May you all get a gift as great as this, cheeseburgers in paradise, baby!” Reid exclaimed after unwrapping a fully loaded triple cheeseburger.

But the surprise almost didn’t happen as planned, according to Kelce.

“He shook it up a little bit, and I was like no, no, no, no, no,” Kelce said. ” [The Chiefs media team] knew something. Just in case someone drops this or shakes it, we gotta have this burger still intact, looking good. I’ll tell you what, I don’t know what it was, but that burger did look good.”

Reid hasn’t shied away from his love for burgers. He even celebrated the Chief’s 2019 AFC Championship with one and joked that wearing his Super Bowl ring might get him a free burger .

The Chiefs didn’t shy away from the 10-degree temperature at kickoff on Christmas Eve, either. In fact, Kelce didn’t seem fazed by the cold.

“I’ve played in what felt like way colder games,” Kelce said.

The Christmas Eve game is the coldest played at Arrowhead since the Tennessee Titans won at Arrowhead in Week 15 of the 2016 season. Kelce remembers that game well because of the cold.

“I remember walking out to the huddle after a long Tennessee drive being like, man, I feel like I am in the freezer right now, a frozen piece of steak,” Kelce said.

While Saturday’s temperature didn’t stop Kelce in his tracks, something else grabbed his attention.

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal of the Seattle Seahawks poses for a picture with Seahawks wide receivers during pregame against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Some of the Seahawks were shirtless during pregame warm-ups.

“I was walking in the stadium when I saw a few guys warming up without their shirts on. I don’t know what message that’s sending or what that does,” Kelce said.

The Kelce brothers also announced on their latest podcast that Sports Illustrated named “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” the Podcast of the Year.

“Thank you, Sports Illustrated. They must’ve known I was a Sports Illustrated for Kids subscriber when I was a child,” Travis Kelce said.

