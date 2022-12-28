Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New Years Eve events kick off the countdown to 2023 in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Plenty of events will be going on across the Tampa Bay area as New Years Eve celebrations kicks off Saturday. Crews were setting up Friday for the free celebration at the St. Pete Pier. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with a DJ, a stage with an LED wall, a giant disco ball, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks starting at midnight. The event runs until 1 a.m., and it’s the first year the city is hosting the event.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest Bars & Drinks 2023
A perfect cocktail is more than the sum of its parts. Imaginative infusions, fragrant fermentations, eye-catching garnishes – the options are endless when crafting a beverage worth savoring. And as any cocktail connoisseur knows, it’s not just the drink, it’s the environment. Soothe the senses with a manhattan at a sultry lounge or get in the mood for dancing with a French 75. Whether you want a classic cocktail or a tantalizing creation, Tampa Bay has bars and lounges to please every palate and vibe.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
wild941.com
13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay
Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
tampamagazines.com
The History of the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Ship
Many things can distinguish pirates from the typical brigands, highwaymen or common thieves, but the main one — and the biggest — is the pirate ship. Tampa’s modern pirates, the social club Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, are no exception, as they have been “invading” the city by ship almost since their first appearance in 1904. The pirate invasion has become a spirited part of the city’s annual Gasparilla festivities, a 90-minute journey from Ballast Point to the Tampa Convention Center, where the pirates “steal” the mayor’s key to the city before the Parade of Pirates begins on Bayshore Boulevard.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
Bay News 9
Tampa's Reliaquest Bowl will host thousands this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — Visit Tampa Bay isn’t speculating on the economic impact of this years Reliaquest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State, however thousands are expected in town for the teams in a boost to Tampa’s already booming tourism industry. “We know those fans are going to...
tampamagazines.com
7 of Tampa Bay’s Best Cigar Bars and Lounges
Spend some time in Tampa Bay. It won’t take long to realize that cigars are woven into the city’s cultural fabric. Once the cigar-making capital of the world, one only needs to walk the cobblestone streets of historic Ybor to see how Latin cultures from Tampa’s cigar-making heyday have become an important part of the region’s heartbeat. At the industry’s peak, over 200 cigar factories produced 500 million cigars annually in Tampa. Dubbed Cigar City, the nickname stuck and so did the region’s affinity for lighting up a stogie. It’s not surprising that Tampa Bay is home to celebrated cigar bars. Whether a novice smoker or a cigar aficionado, we’ve rounded up Tampa Bay’s best cigar bars featuring impressive selections, noteworthy amenities and a unique atmosphere for your next smoke.
Beach Beacon
Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
995qyk.com
7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena
Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade called off due to potential thunderstorms
TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade has been canceled due to the potential of thunderstorms impacting the event, sporting officials announced Thursday. The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, was ruled out after officials with the city of Tampa and Ybor City said the projection of thunderstorms heading for the area would have not ensured the safety of those who planned to attend.
stpetecatalyst.com
People are leaving these cities for Tampa Bay
December 28, 2022 - According to the real estate website Redfin, 2% of all U.S. homebuyers researched the Tampa Bay metro area when considering a move. The platform's researchers based their migration analysis on a sample of about two million users who searched for homes across 100 metro areas. New York City led the nation for people looking to move to Tampa Bay, with 1,412 searches in the two-month period. Washington, D.C., Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles rounded out the top five. The report stated that 73% of homebuyers in Tampa Bay preferred to stay in the region. Asheville, North Carolina, was the most popular choice for those looking to relocate.
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
Five-O Donut Co. brings big sweets to Downtown St. Pete
Five-O Donut Co., owned by Tampa Bay area sensation Christine Nordstrom, brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
fox13news.com
'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
