dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Area Humane Society sees uptick of surrenders in winter
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they are at capacity for cats. ”We’re going into a really really hard time in animal rescue. Everywhere is full. The rescues are full, the shelters are full, the pounds are full,” said Shelter Manager Elaine Schaible.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota
Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of intriguing matchups highlighted the second to last day of action in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Harrisburg’s 66-51 win at #5 Roosevelt. -Class A’s #4 St. Thomas More blanking Aberdeen 21-0...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday. He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice. Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The...
