ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
VIVIAN, LA
KSLA

Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes

With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory

With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy