Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
bossierpress.com
City of Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive
The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The project includes the construction of a 300’ southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan Lake Road, a heavily traveled section of Bossier City.
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
KSLA
Porch pirate caught on camera in Haughton, victim speaks out
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish family was alarmed to discover what they captured on their doorbell camera, which was a porch pirate, stealing a package by their front door just days after Christmas. Marcus Alonzo said the video showed a man stealing a package from his family’s home...
KSLA
Hit-and-run against bicycle on Linwood Avenue; 1 woman injured, 1 man fighting for life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crashes into two people on a bicycle and flees, leaving the two victims injured. On Dec. 29, at 12:30 a.m., Shreveport Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a dispatch to a major hit and run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. When officers arrived they found a man and woman laying in the road.
KSLA
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
KTBS
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
ktalnews.com
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
ktalnews.com
Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City keeps water flowing to customers throughout Arctic Blast, Christmas holiday
With the Arctic Blast and Christmas holiday looming, employees of the City of Bossier City Public Utilities, City administration, and its partner Manchac Consulting Group worked tirelessly to prepare for numerous types of worst-case scenarios, with the ultimate goal of maintaining water service to customers. “Multiple employees sacrificed time away...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
KSLA
1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
Comments / 0