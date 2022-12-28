Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KELOLAND TV
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man arrested for deadly November shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins, of Rapid City, in connection to the fatal November 20 shooting of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Police say on Nov. 20 they were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th St. for...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department searching for missing Rapid City man
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud of Rapid City. Yellow Cloud was reported missing Dec. 27 and the last known contact with him was made by Journey On on Dec. 16. Anyone with any...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery that occurred at 2730 W. Main Street. The suspect entered the casino and demanded money from an employee who complied, and the suspect then left on foot.
newscenter1.tv
“Within minutes, there was crash after crash that got called in.” Pennington County officials share their experiences working through Winter Storm Diaz
RAPID CITY, S.D.–With the remnants of Winter Storm Diaz melting away, two members of local law enforcement organizations share their stories of working through the storm. Senior Deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Jeff Jones and Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Maciejewski describe what it was like for them in the brutally cold conditions.
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
kotatv.com
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
KELOLAND TV
The City of Deadwood gets ready for the New Year’s Eve celebrations
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and the City of Deadwood is getting ready for one big celebration. You will find hundreds, if not thousands of people ringing in 2023 right here on Main Street in Deadwood. “This is kind of a special event because...
