Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed.

The ad from “Protect Illinois Communities” features a mother’s emotional plea for an assault-style weapons ban in the state. Mary Dieudonne-Hill’s 19-year-old daughter was killed in 2016 when a gunman opened fire at a party near her North Carolina college campus.

Dieudonne-Hill comes from a military family, and she said that she knows all too well what assault weapons can do.

“These are not used to protect a family, to protect from an intruder, to protect someone from harming someone. It’s to destroy, kill and destroy,” Dieudonne-Hill said. “That’s for a major war, and I would hate to think that we’re living everyday in a war.”

The Democratic-led majority in Springfield hopes to pass the measure in the next two weeks, but gun rights advocates argued that it would make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners.

Comments / 11

HlfPnt73
3d ago

They should move to a deserted Isle.. I HAVE AN ENTIRE HOUSE FULL OF ASSAULT WEAPONS and ASSAULT WEAPONS IN MY CAR, let's see th go after them to ban them. I'm a law abiding citizen.

Reply
2
JON RYNEARSON
3d ago

what treasonous group. kick them out of the country. there's no such thing as an assault weapon. assault is an action not a weapon

Reply(2)
2
