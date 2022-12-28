Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
(WTVO) — The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed.
The ad from “Protect Illinois Communities” features a mother’s emotional plea for an assault-style weapons ban in the state. Mary Dieudonne-Hill’s 19-year-old daughter was killed in 2016 when a gunman opened fire at a party near her North Carolina college campus.
Dieudonne-Hill comes from a military family, and she said that she knows all too well what assault weapons can do.
“These are not used to protect a family, to protect from an intruder, to protect someone from harming someone. It’s to destroy, kill and destroy,” Dieudonne-Hill said. “That’s for a major war, and I would hate to think that we’re living everyday in a war.”
The Democratic-led majority in Springfield hopes to pass the measure in the next two weeks, but gun rights advocates argued that it would make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 11