Colts vs. Giants final injury report, quarterback, odds, TV, radio

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 6 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts complete their road schedule with a Week 17 visit to the New York Giants.

The Colts (4-10-1) stand No. 5 in 2023 NFL Draft position after five consecutive losses, most recently 20-3 to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

The Giants (8-6-1) stand No. 6 in NFC playoff position and clinch a postseason berth with a victory. New York is coming off a walk-off loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Who is the Colts quarterback?

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday reiterated that Nick Foles is scheduled to start against the Giants. In his season starting debut against the Chargers, Foles went 17-of-29 for 143 yards with 3 interceptions, and he was sacked 7 times.

Colts quarterbacks have been sacked 56 times this season, 1 less than the NFL-leading Denver Broncos.

QB situation: Saturday says he’s sticking with Foles over Ehlinger

Colts vs. Giants time, TV, streaming, radio

Time : 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

TV : CBS, with Kevin Harlan on play-by-play, Trent Green with analysis and Melanie Collins with sideline reporting. The game is also available on the NFL+ app .

Radio : 93.5, 97.1 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, and SiriusXM Channels 387 and 813.

Are the Colts favored over the Giants?

The Giants are 5.5-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 38 overall points.

The Colts are 6-9 against the spread and have failed to cover 3 of their past 4 games. Five Colts games have gone over and 10 under.

New York is 11-4 ATS and has covered 4 of the past 5. Six Giants games have gone over, 8 under and 1 was a push.

Colts final injury report

Colts who are out because of injury: WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle); questionable: DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat). The Colts placed CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) on injured reserve.

Giants final injury report

Giants who are doubtful: CB Adoree' Jackson (knee); questionable: LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle); expected to be active: DE Leonard Williams (neck).

Colts vs. Giants turnover difference

The Colts have committed an NFL-high 30 turnovers, 6 more than the No. 2 Bills and Texans. They are last in turnover margin (-0.9 per game).

The Giants have committed an NFL-low 15 turnovers.

Where the Colts, Giants struggle

The Colts are 31st in the NFL in scoring (16.5 points) and red zone touchdown scoring (43.9%), yards per pass (5.7) and 30th in yards per play (4.8). The Colts' defense is 30th in red zone touchdown scoring (65.9%) and 31st in opponents' completion percentage (68.1).

The Giants are last in rushing defense (5.4 yards per carry) and interceptions (4).

Colts touchdown drought

The Colts enter this matchup having not scored an offensive touchdown in 118 minutes, 48 seconds of game time. Deon Jackson scored on a 1-yard run against the Vikings with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Their only touchdown since is on a Julian Blackmon interception return. Chase McLaughlin has five field goals over that period.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts vs. Giants final injury report, quarterback, odds, TV, radio

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

